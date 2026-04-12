The article analyzes the recent events in the Middle East, highlighting the decline of US influence and the emergence of a new global order. It discusses the ceasefire facilitated by Pakistan, the ongoing tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel, and the need for reform in the UN Security Council. It also underscores the resistance of the Iranian people and the implications of the conflict on the Gulf states and Western illusions.

The world witnesses a shift in power dynamics as the United States ' influence wanes, highlighted by the recent events in the Middle East . President Donald Trump, known for his aggressive rhetoric, found himself in a position of near-begging for a ceasefire, a stark contrast to his earlier threats to obliterate Iran . This shift underscores the erosion of the post-World War 2 global order and the emergence of a more volatile and uncertain international landscape.

The situation, fueled by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting interests, presents a challenge to existing international institutions and norms. The potential for further escalation and the involvement of various actors, including Israel, Iran, and the Gulf states, adds complexity to an already delicate situation. The outcome of ongoing peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, is awaited with bated breath, as the world navigates an era of heightened geopolitical instability and shifting alliances. Events leading up to the ceasefire revealed a complex interplay of power and resistance. A potential strike against Iran, initially threatened by the US, was averted through diplomatic intervention facilitated by Pakistan. This intervention effectively halted Trump’s plan, preventing a devastating reprisal by Iran and saving the Gulf states from further conflict. However, the terms of the ceasefire remain a point of contention, with Israel claiming it is not bound by it, escalating tensions in the region with attacks against Hezbollah. Iran's firm stance on maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway, further complicated matters, defying the US demands. The US approach, marked by aggressive language and a disregard for international norms, has exposed its waning influence and its inability to fully dictate events. The episode serves as a clear indication of a breakdown in traditional alliances and the emergence of a multi-polar world. The events highlight the urgent need for a reform of the UN Security Council, which was largely paralyzed during the crisis. The lack of consensus among permanent members exacerbated the situation, exposing the limitations of existing mechanisms for conflict resolution. The resistance shown by the Iranian people, who formed human chains to protect critical infrastructure, also sent a powerful message of defiance against the US pressure and cultural superiority. The war's purpose, still unclear, has led to a major loss of confidence in Western influence. The failure to achieve any meaningful outcome, despite deploying significant military force, is a major blow to US prestige and a sign of its weakening hold on global affairs. The Gulf states, relying on the US for protection, are beginning to question the reliability of Washington. The world is evolving into a more dangerous and unpredictable place, with the US's challenges to its hegemonic status becoming increasingly visible, as well as the need for a reform in the UN system





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