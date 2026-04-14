Middle East Conflict Opens Door for Australia's Green Iron Ambitions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is disrupting green iron and steel projects in the region, creating an opportunity for Australia to advance its green iron industry. Rising oil prices and instability are affecting investment plans and may delay production. Australia, the world’s leading iron ore exporter, is working to capitalize on the increasing demand for green steel and reduce emissions.

The conflict in the Middle East is creating an opportunity for Australia to accelerate its green iron projects as the war disrupts ambitious plans in the region. The immediate impact of the attacks and retaliations has been rising oil prices and instability in energy infrastructure due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This situation is delaying or potentially curtailing plans to make the Middle East a major producer of green iron and steel, which would have used hydrogen or natural gas to produce direct reduced iron (DRI) from iron ore.

These plans, particularly those of Brazil’s Vale, involve major projects using iron ore shipped from Brazil to create DRI and hot briquetted iron (HBI) for export and local steelmaking. The ongoing conflict is expected to make companies reconsider their investment plans, especially concerning projects near the Strait of Hormuz which might hinder transportation of iron ore and exports of HBI. The situation creates a unique opening for Australia, which is the world’s leading exporter of iron ore but has struggled to establish a green iron industry due to high production costs. Australia has the potential to capitalize on the disruption in the Middle East and the growing demand for lower-carbon steel.

Australia’s challenge in the green iron market stems from high costs associated with renewable hydrogen production, expensive labor, and stringent regulatory hurdles. However, the potential rewards are significant, including higher prices for lower carbon products, as the steel value chain is a major contributor to global carbon emissions. The net-zero goals of many countries and companies are driving demand for green steel and iron products. The core issue is the carbon intensity of traditional steel production, which heavily relies on coal to convert iron ore into iron. Replacing coal with renewable hydrogen can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The Global Iron Ore and Steel Conference in Perth highlighted the shift from hype to the reality of green iron projects, emphasizing that success depends on factors such as access to suitable iron ore, affordable renewable energy, and efficient infrastructure. Projects vary, including integrated iron-ore-mine-to-steel-plant in South Australia, and HBI production for export in Western Australia. While the overall green steel market may be comparatively small, Australia’s more agile projects may have an advantage as there is an increasing demand for green steel.

Strong demand for green steel is anticipated, particularly from car manufacturers committed to net-zero emissions. These companies are more likely to pay a premium for green steel. The shift to green steel would add a minimal cost to each vehicle due to the limited amount of steel used. Although the hype around green iron has been replaced by the reality that there are only a small number of viable projects, the market for green steel is still expected to be robust in the coming years. Australia is well-positioned to benefit from this, given its existing iron ore export capabilities.

As the Middle East projects face potential delays, Australia’s potential to step in and secure a part of this market is greater. The current conflict, which endangers steel production in the Middle East, could serve as a boost to Australia’s green iron initiatives. The future demand for a lower-carbon product could provide an advantage for Australia’s iron ore industry.





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