Middle-Class South Africans Shift Property Focus to Gauteng

Increasing affordability pressures in the Western Cape are driving a trend of middle-class South Africans turning to Gauteng for property investment, capitalizing on lower prices and better value for money. The Gauteng property market is experiencing renewed growth, particularly among first-time buyers.

A significant shift is occurring in the South African property market as more middle-class individuals and families are choosing to invest in Gauteng rather than the traditionally popular Western Cape .

This trend is primarily fueled by the increasing affordability challenges in the Western Cape and the perception of better value for money available in Gauteng. For the past two years, Gauteng has experienced more moderate price growth, creating a widening gap in property costs between the two provinces. Seeff Property Group reports that the Gauteng residential market is regaining momentum, with buyers capitalizing on this advantageous pricing.

Several northern region branches of Seeff have noted a substantial increase in sales activity during the first quarter of the current year, indicating a renewed interest in the region. Gauteng continues to be the dominant force in the national housing landscape, responsible for approximately 40% of all property transactions, a considerable margin compared to the Western Cape’s 27%. A crucial element driving this market is the influx of first-time homebuyers, constituting around 37% of all Gauteng transactions.

These buyers are typically acquiring properties within the R500,000 to R1.5 million price range, averaging around R1.15 million – a significantly lower figure than comparable properties in the Western Cape. This accessibility is a major incentive for middle-class households aiming to enter the property market or improve their living arrangements. The appeal of Gauteng is further enhanced by its rental affordability. Average monthly rental costs in Gauteng are approximately R9,321, roughly 22% less than those in the Western Cape.

This makes the province attractive to both renters and investors seeking stable returns on their investments. The overall average transaction price in Gauteng stands at around R1.35 million, almost half the R2.45 million average observed in the Western Cape. Seeff data reveals that approximately 78% of transactions in Gauteng are completed for under R2 million, while high-end properties exceeding R4 million account for only 4.6% of total sales.

Even in prestigious areas like Sandton, which has seen price growth of around 6% in the past year, the value proposition remains strong. Charles Vining, managing director for Seeff Sandton, emphasizes that Sandton continues to offer excellent value across a broad spectrum of price points. Entry-level homes in areas such as Paulshof, Lonehill, and Douglasdale are still available within the R1 million to R2 million range, while family homes in Fourways typically fall between R1.5 million and R2.5 million.

This demonstrates that even in desirable locations, affordability remains a key factor. Beyond Sandton, other areas within Gauteng are also experiencing robust demand. Soweto, in particular, is witnessing a surge in interest from a growing middle class seeking modern homes at affordable prices. Khosi Sibiya, licensee for Seeff Soweto, highlights the increasing trend of “back-room investing,” where buyers purchase properties and construct rental units to offset mortgage repayments.

This strategy is helping to sustain demand, allowing many families to secure a three-bedroom home for under R1 million – a price point virtually unattainable in the Western Cape. The East Rand, encompassing areas like Boksburg and Benoni, is experiencing more moderate price growth of 2% to 3%, but still provides accessible entry points for prospective buyers. Starter homes are available from R700,000 to R1.3 million, while family homes and estate properties remain competitively priced.

Regions such as Johannesburg South and Centurion are also benefiting from increased demand, with price growth reaching up to 8% in suburbs like Die Hoewes and The Reeds. Even more outlying areas, including Hartbeespoort and Brits, are attracting buyers who prioritize affordability and a desirable lifestyle, even if it means a longer commute. This widespread demand across Gauteng underscores the province’s growing appeal as a viable and attractive property investment destination for the middle class





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