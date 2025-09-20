Mid-Senior Level Desktop Support Engineer Opportunity in Sandton

A leading managed IT solutions provider in Sandton is seeking a skilled Mid-Senior Level Desktop Support Engineer to provide comprehensive IT support to South African SMEs. This role involves desktop and server support, troubleshooting, system management, and client interaction. Candidates should have experience with Windows Server, backup solutions, remote support tools, and networking. A competitive salary, company travel reimbursement, and a laptop are offered. The role requires own transport and the ability to work after hours. Apply via Career Junction or WhatsApp.

A leading managed IT solutions provider, situated in Sandton , is actively seeking a skilled and proactive Mid-Senior Level Desktop Support Engineer to join our expanding team. We are dedicated to offering comprehensive, end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions and support services specifically tailored for Small and Medium Enterprises ( SME s) across South Africa.

Our primary objective is to empower our clients, enabling them to concentrate on their core business objectives without the complexities and challenges associated with managing their IT infrastructure. We achieve this by delivering seamless connectivity, implementing innovative software solutions, and ensuring robust security measures. We are seeking a dedicated professional who shares our unwavering commitment to excellence and is eager to contribute to our continued success. This is a challenging role for a highly motivated individual with a strong aptitude for providing comprehensive desktop and server support, including the ability to effectively troubleshoot a wide range of IT-related issues. As the primary point of contact for our valued clients, the successful candidate will be entrusted with a diverse range of responsibilities, including the initial system installation processes to advanced remote administration tasks. The ideal candidate will possess a strong work ethic, the ability to work autonomously, and a proven track record in the IT field. You will need to possess excellent communication skills to interact effectively with both internal teams and clients. Furthermore, you will need to demonstrate your ability to troubleshoot various IT problems efficiently. \Key Responsibilities and Expectations: Provide superior support to our clients both on-site and remotely, providing assistance with both desktop and server-related technical challenges. This entails responding to and resolving technical issues, providing guidance to users, and proactively addressing any potential problems. Install, configure, and provide ongoing support for all Microsoft desktop and server operating systems, as well as a wide range of application software. This includes ensuring systems are properly configured, patched, and optimized for peak performance. Conduct hardware installation and troubleshooting for both desktops and servers, addressing issues such as hardware failures, performance bottlenecks, and configuration problems. Manage and resolve general troubleshooting issues affecting all IT equipment, including printers, scanners, and other peripheral devices. Create detailed configuration documentation for client sites, ensuring all systems and software are accurately documented. Execute orders, manage service requests, and coordinate repairs with external suppliers, ensuring that all necessary hardware and software are acquired and maintained. Proactively identify potential risks or problems and escalate them to a senior engineer as necessary, ensuring that any issues are resolved promptly and efficiently. Possess an understanding of backup solutions, including Veeam, Windows Backup, and Altaro. Must have experience with remote support applications, such as VPN, RDP, and TeamViewer, as well as proficiency in Active Directory and Office 365 administration. Additionally, candidates need a comprehensive understanding of TCP/IP networking, server hardware (including RAID), and standard troubleshooting procedures. \Qualifications and Attributes: A relevant qualification such as an International MCSE or MCSA certification is highly advantageous. Experience with Windows Server 2016 or later versions is highly desirable. Candidates must possess a minimum of 3 to 5 years of demonstrable IT work experience, showcasing a solid foundation of technical expertise and practical application. The ideal candidate must be an organized and analytical thinker, capable of working both independently and as part of a collaborative team. The individual should be self-motivated, displaying a genuine passion for technology and a strong ability to remain calm under pressure while employing a methodical approach, and paying meticulous attention to detail. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are paramount, enabling effective interaction with clients and colleagues. Possessing a professional and well-presented demeanor is essential, reflecting a commitment to representing the company in a positive and professional manner. Compensation and Benefits: The Cost to Company (CTC) for this position will range from R18,000 to R28,000, dependent on qualifications, prior experience, and demonstrated skill levels. Successful candidates will be provided with reimbursement for company travel expenses and will be issued with a company-provided laptop for work purposes. The role necessitates the possession of personal transportation and the flexibility to work outside standard business hours on short notice when necessary. Application Process: Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) through the Career Junction portal or alternatively, forward it via WhatsApp to the designated number





