Mid-Senior Backend Developer Wanted for Agile Full-Stack Role

A company is seeking an experienced Backend Developer with a strong IT and systems background to join their agile team. The role involves full-stack development, system analysis, and DevOps responsibilities, with a focus on cloud-native solutions and ensuring high application availability. Requires 5+ years in a mid-to-senior capacity and over 7 years of total experience.

A dynamic organization is actively recruiting a seasoned Backend Developer to enhance their team's capabilities in delivering exceptional user experiences. This pivotal role offers the exciting prospect of engaging not only with the backend code base but also contributing to frontend development, providing a true full-stack experience.

The successful candidate will collaborate closely with feature team members to conduct comprehensive system analysis, design, development, and rigorous testing of assigned technical products or applications, all within the framework of an agile and DevOps delivery model. A key aspect of this position involves the maintenance, development, deployment, and operational oversight of cross-platform backend and frontend applications, leveraging robust frameworks such as Java and Angular. The role demands the implementation of thorough automated test cases to meticulously verify that all technical solutions align with expected outcomes and critical business objectives. Furthermore, the candidate will be instrumental in preparing and documenting standard operating procedures and protocols, alongside essential system documentation. A deep understanding of operational excellence and strong operations knowledge are paramount for success in this role, ensuring the smooth functioning of all deployed systems. As part of a tier-3 DevOps function, the individual will be responsible for resolving escalated support topics, thereby guaranteeing the highest possible availability of critical applications. This includes the strategic planning and execution of upgrades for existing applications, tools, and features, ensuring the technology stack remains modern and efficient. The position requires the creation of innovative solutions and the adept problem-solving using a cloud-native toolchain, with the ultimate goal of achieving world-class uptime and fostering business agility. This opportunity is ideal for professionals with a minimum of 5 years of experience in a mid to senior-level role, and a cumulative professional experience exceeding 7 years. A solid IT and systems background is a fundamental requirement, coupled with the innate ability to analyze complex integrations, decipher intricate data flows, understand backend behavior, and map out system dependencies. Significant experience in systems analysis, encompassing the diagnosis of issues, meticulous root-cause identification, and the interpretation of technical flows, is also a strong prerequisite. The role necessitates an advanced proficiency in translating abstract business or user needs into clearly structured functional and non-functional user stories, ensuring that development efforts are precisely aligned with requirements. Candidates must possess the ability to judiciously select appropriate analysis techniques, such as process and data modeling, sequence diagrams, and impact analysis, to effectively address technical challenges. Exceptional problem-solving skills, a highly structured approach to thinking, and the capacity to decompose intricate work into manageable components are essential attributes. Moreover, the ideal candidate will have a proven track record of collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers, architects, UX designers, and testers, to shape and refine feasible solutions. Experience in validating solutions collaboratively with testers, and performing User Acceptance Testing (UAT) prior to Product Owner review, will be highly valued. Familiarity with cloud technologies, specifically within AWS or Azure environments, is a significant advantage. A good understanding of widely used frameworks and libraries such as JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS is also expected. This role is a fantastic chance to contribute to a forward-thinking team, make a tangible impact on product development, and grow professionally in a stimulating and collaborative environment. The company is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, making this an attractive prospect for ambitious tech professionals





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