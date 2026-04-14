Mid-Level Cybersecurity Engineer - Technical Specialist Role

A dynamic IT Solutions Provider is seeking a Mid-Level Cybersecurity Engineer to design, deploy, and support security solutions. Responsibilities include architecture, implementations, troubleshooting, training, and representing the organization in technical engagements. Requires 5-8 years of experience in cybersecurity, including Endpoint Security, Security Operations, and cloud platforms.

A dynamic IT Solutions Provider is seeking a skilled Mid-Level Cybersecurity Engineer to join their team. This pivotal role places you as the technical specialist across the entire Security portfolio, demanding a hands-on approach to designing, deploying, supporting, and optimizing security solutions for enterprise environments. The successful candidate will be responsible for upholding the highest security standards, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber threats.

This position is deeply involved in all facets of the security lifecycle, from architectural design and advanced deployments to seamless integrations, meticulous troubleshooting, and L3/L4 escalation support. The engineer will also play a key role in complex implementations, spearheading advanced Proof of Concepts (POCs) to evaluate new technologies and methodologies. Furthermore, they will provide expert-level technical enablement, developing and delivering both internal and external training programs to empower colleagues and clients.

The role also involves representing the organization in technical engagements and industry forums, positioning the company as a leader in cybersecurity expertise. The responsibilities extend beyond typical engineering tasks, incorporating elements of solution architecture, project management, and mentorship. The successful candidate will be expected to possess a comprehensive understanding of the current threat landscape and proactively implement strategies to mitigate risks.

This includes the ability to manage large-scale rollouts with minimal disruption to business operations, ensuring a smooth transition and adoption of new security technologies. They will also be responsible for conducting deep troubleshooting, performing thorough root cause analysis, and implementing effective remediation strategies to address security incidents. A crucial element of the role involves threat hunting, actively searching for malicious activities and vulnerabilities, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The ability to articulate technical findings clearly and concisely, both to technical and non-technical audiences, is paramount. This includes the preparation of comprehensive documentation, presentations, and reports to communicate security posture, risks, and recommendations effectively. The ideal candidate will be a proactive problem-solver with a strong ability to work independently as well as collaboratively within a team environment.

They must be able to adapt quickly to evolving threats and technologies and have a strong commitment to continuous learning and professional development. The role demands an individual who is not just technically proficient but also passionate about cybersecurity and dedicated to staying at the forefront of the industry. To be successful in this role, applicants will need to demonstrate a solid foundation in cybersecurity principles and practices, backed by a relevant Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or a closely related field.

A minimum of 5-8 years of hands-on experience in the cybersecurity domain is essential. The required experience encompasses a broad range of areas, including Endpoint Security (EPP, EDR/XDR), Security Operations and threat detection, a deep understanding of Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, and a solid grasp of networking fundamentals, including TCP/IP and DNS. Furthermore, experience with cloud platforms, particularly AWS, Azure, and GCP, is highly desirable.

Experience in the preferred experience section will be a plus. The candidate should be prepared to quickly adopt and master new technologies, tools, and methodologies. A proven ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, and prioritize tasks effectively is also vital. The individual should possess excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills to effectively interact with colleagues, clients, and vendors.

Moreover, the capacity to stay abreast of the latest security trends, emerging threats, and regulatory changes is expected, along with a commitment to maintaining relevant certifications and continuously enhancing their skills and knowledge in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.





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Mid Cybersecurity Engineer - IT Solutions ProviderJoin a dynamic IT Solutions Provider as a Mid Cybersecurity Engineer. Design, deploy, and support security solutions, lead complex implementations, and provide expert-level technical enablement. Requires 5-8 years of experience, a relevant degree, and expertise in Endpoint Security, Security Operations, Windows, macOS, Linux, TCP/IP, DNS, and cloud platforms. Manage large-scale rollouts, conduct troubleshooting, and present findings to technical and non-technical audiences.

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