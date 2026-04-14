Mid Cybersecurity Engineer - IT Solutions Provider

Join a dynamic IT Solutions Provider as a Mid Cybersecurity Engineer. Design, deploy, and support security solutions, lead complex implementations, and provide expert-level technical enablement. Requires 5-8 years of experience, a relevant degree, and expertise in Endpoint Security, Security Operations, Windows, macOS, Linux, TCP/IP, DNS, and cloud platforms. Manage large-scale rollouts, conduct troubleshooting, and present findings to technical and non-technical audiences.

A leading IT Solutions Provider is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Mid Cybersecurity Engineer to join its dynamic team. This pivotal role places you at the forefront of securing enterprise environments, demanding a hands-on approach and a deep understanding of cybersecurity principles and technologies. As the technical specialist within the Security portfolio, you will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of security solutions, from initial design and deployment to ongoing support and optimization. The successful candidate will play a critical role in architecting robust security solutions, leading complex implementations, and providing expert-level technical enablement. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, contribute to the security posture of diverse clients, and expand your expertise within a rapidly evolving field. You will actively engage in advanced Proof of Concepts (POCs), delivering both internal and external training sessions, and representing the organization in technical forums and client engagements, becoming a key technical leader within the company.

The core responsibilities of the Mid Cybersecurity Engineer encompass a wide range of technical tasks. You will be tasked with designing, deploying, supporting, and optimizing security solutions to meet the highest industry standards. This includes a strong focus on solution architecture, advanced deployments, intricate integrations, in-depth troubleshooting, and L3/L4 escalation support. The role involves managing large-scale rollouts while minimizing disruptions to business operations, ensuring a seamless transition for clients. A critical aspect of the role is conducting thorough troubleshooting and root cause analysis to identify and resolve security incidents. You will be responsible for threat hunting, utilizing the MITRE ATT&CK framework to proactively identify and mitigate potential threats. A key skill will be the ability to effectively communicate technical findings to both technical and non-technical audiences, translating complex information into easily understandable reports and presentations. This position requires a proactive, problem-solving individual with a passion for cybersecurity and a commitment to continuous learning and improvement. The ability to work independently, as well as collaboratively within a team environment, is essential. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, able to manage their time effectively and prioritize tasks to meet deadlines and project goals. Furthermore, they will contribute to documentation and provide guidance to junior engineers. The role will include the design and implementation of security solutions for a wide range of clients and also require an ability to evaluate new technologies and make recommendations.

Candidates applying for this position must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or a related field, accompanied by 5-8 years of hands-on experience in the cybersecurity domain. This experience should encompass a broad understanding of key cybersecurity areas, including Endpoint Security (EPP, EDR/XDR), Security Operations and threat detection, and experience with various operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and Linux. Furthermore, a solid understanding of fundamental networking concepts is required, including TCP/IP and DNS protocols. Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and GCP is highly desirable. Experience with orchestration platforms such as Ansible, Terraform and/or similar tools is also preferred. In addition to technical skills, the ideal candidate should demonstrate strong communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills. They should be able to clearly articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences. A proactive, solution-oriented approach to problem-solving and a strong work ethic are crucial. The ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team is also essential. Experience with scripting languages, such as Python or PowerShell, is advantageous. The ability to quickly learn new technologies and adapt to changing security threats is paramount. The successful candidate will become a key technical resource, playing a central role in strengthening the security posture of the IT Solutions Provider and its clients





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