Microsoft Global Outage Hits Outlook and Teams in 74 Countries

Microsoft is struggling to restore Outlook services after a major global outage disrupted email and other products. The company says repair efforts are not progressing as expected and it is pursuing alternative solutions.

Microsoft is struggling to restore its Outlook services after a major global outage disrupted email access and other products. The company admitted that its repair efforts were not progressing as expected.

Microsoft attributed the hours-long disruption to elevated load on its infrastructure. The outage affected email as well as products such as Teams and the AI assistant Copilot. The impact was felt globally, with users from companies to governments reporting they could not communicate via Outlook. The disruption went global within an hour, knocking out Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Also read UPDATE: Microsoft says steps to fix Outlook outage not going 'as expected'

Outage Spreads Globally Affecting Multiple Regions

A map posted by Downdetector on X showed the outage affected users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa. One affected country was New Zealand, where the foreign ministry sent a notice saying its ability to receive emails has been affected by the global Microsoft outage. This also impacts all New Zealand Embassies, Consulates and Representative Offices around the world, the notice said. Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports in the Americas.

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But the company later confirmed that the issue apparently affected Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region. Microsoft 365 is the company cloud-based subscription service that includes popular applications such as Outlook and Teams. We have determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors, the company wrote on X. We are aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact, it added.

Downdetector, which tracks online outages, showed a sharp decline around 0450 GMT in user reports of disruptions in Washington and Hong Kong. Thousands of users also reported issues with Teams and Copilot, according to Downdetector. As the outage continued for hours, Microsoft posted a series of updates on X, detailing continued but unsuccessful efforts to restore full service.

Microsoft Reports Limited Recovery Amid Ongoing Issues

In one update shortly after 6pm Eastern Time, Microsoft said it was observing limited recovery as it sought to route user traffic away from affected servers. We have monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they are not taking as expected, Microsoft said on X. We are identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity, the tech giant added, without saying when service was expected to be fully restored.

The outage has drawn attention to the reliance of businesses and governments on Microsoft cloud services. With Outlook and Teams down, many organizations were left without crucial communication tools for hours. Microsoft has not provided a timeline for full restoration. The company continues to work on increasing capacity and reducing the impact on users worldwide.