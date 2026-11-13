Microsoft Outlook Teams Global Outage Disrupts Services For Ten Hours

A massive ten-hour disruption to Microsoft Outlook and Teams impacted global businesses and government agencies. This analysis details the server failures, the CrowdStrike-like update error, and the ongoing recovery efforts across multiple regions.

Microsoft experienced a significant ten-hour disruption to its Outlook and Teams platforms during Thursday and Friday. The tech giant struggled to resolve issues with several servers, causing widespread failures for businesses and government agencies globally. In its latest update, the company stated that efforts to restore serviceability were not progressing as expected. Microsoft indicated it is now identifying alternate workstreams to apply capacity increases in response to sustained traffic management imbalances.

Global Impact And Regional Outages

Downdetector recorded more than 25,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States at 9:30 p.m. New York time on Thursday. This corresponds to 4:30 a.m. South African time on Friday. Outages were also reported in the Asia-Pacific region, affecting users in India, Australia, and Japan early on Friday local time. Organizations in South Africa were similarly affected, with the worst of the outage beginning before the local working day. Users in South Africa continued to face disruptions on Friday morning due to these lingering technical failures.

Also read UPDATE: Microsoft says steps to fix Outlook outage not going 'as expected'

Root Cause Analysis And CrowdStrike Comparison

Tony Burke, the Australian minister for home affairs and cybersecurity, provided clarity on the nature of the incident. He confirmed that Microsoft did not believe it was dealing with a cyberattack. Instead, officials believe the issue stems from an update that went awry. Burke noted that the situation bears similarities to the CrowdStrike incident, which caused one of the largest IT disruptions on record. The impact was primarily focused on email systems and cloud-based messaging services rather than external malicious activity.

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Service Disruptions And Exchange Online Failures

A service health notice from Microsoft detailed that features depending on Exchange Online were heavily affected. Exchange Online is the company's cloud-based messaging platform that delivers email, calendar, contacts, and tasks. Elements of Microsoft 365 that did not rely on Exchange Online remained functional during the outage. Microsoft had earlier pointed to a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable as the cause. The company clarified that the problem was not driven by an increase in traffic, but rather by internal server availability issues.

Recovery Process And Gradual Restoration

Microsoft stated that restored servers had remained stable. The company is shifting traffic to alternate routes wherever possible. Engineers are also streamlining the process of bringing the remaining affected servers back online. Microsoft warned that users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect to the network. At 6 p.m. New York time, which is 1 a.m. in South Africa, the company reported seeing limited recovery as users gradually reconnected to the system.