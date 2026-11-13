Microsoft 365 outage disrupts email and Teams on Friday the 13th

A global Microsoft 365 outage on Friday, 13 November, disrupted Exchange Online email, calendar features and some Teams tasks, while most core Teams calls and chats stayed available. South Africans joined a wave of social media memes as Microsoft continued recovery efforts.

A global Microsoft outage on Friday, 13 November, disrupted Microsoft 365 services, with Exchange Online email at the centre of the disruption and knock-on effects for Outlook, calendar features and some Teams tasks.

Microsoft said most core Teams functions, including joining calls, meetings, group chats and channel messages, remain available. Calendar-dependent tasks such as scheduling meetings, sending invitations and editing meetings can still fail. In an update at 6:12 am SAST on Friday, 13 November, Microsoft said it was adjusting traffic protocols, redistributing connections and selectively blocking traffic to improve server stability.

Also read Microsoft Outlook Teams Global Outage Disrupts Services For Ten Hours

It reported partial recovery in regions where those changes were made but warned that these actions are not resulting in sustained recovery. Outlook users may be unable to reach their mailboxes through either the web or desktop app, and email delivery may be delayed. Microsoft's incident notice also lists failures affecting calendar information and other services drawing on Exchange.

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Sharepoint Access And File Issues

For files, Microsoft says direct access to documents stored in SharePoint Online remains functional, even though features depending on Exchange may be affected. The company also lists problems viewing recently used files in Microsoft 365 apps, a narrower issue than every Word document or Excel spreadsheet being inaccessible. Microsoft's early explanation focused on elevated infrastructure load.

It subsequently said that servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, leaving the remaining infrastructure under strain, rather than identifying a surge in incoming traffic as the problem. Reports say recovery efforts have included restoring servers, diverting connections and examining whether reversing recent configuration changes could help. Microsoft has yet to establish a final cause in the incident notice.

For a Cape Town office deciding how to handle the morning, check the specific function you need before cancelling a call or assuming a shared file is out of reach. Ask your IT team to check Microsoft's service-health notices under incident references MO1550821 and EX1550543. The outage left thousands of users unable to access their emails, with some hoping the technical glitch would spare them from their morning meetings.

South African Users React To Outage

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for some employees. Teams next? please, wrote X user @ExcelHumor. Friday without emails or meetings. South Africans also saw the funny side of the outage, with some hoping Microsoft would take its time restoring services.

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Can stay like this the whole day, wrote MyBroadband forum user Moosedrool. Someone or something was listening. Happy Friday, added RaptorSA. South African users were hit, with one person saying he had tried accessing Outlook on several devices without success.

Upta Warns Against Changing Passwords

The global outage also prompted the University of Cape Town to advise staff and students against changing their passwords in an attempt to regain access to Microsoft services. Microsoft's overnight email disruption continued into Friday morning after attempts to restore capacity failed to deliver a lasting recovery across its Microsoft 365 services. For South Africans starting work with Outlook, Teams and shared office files, Microsoft's latest incident notice places Exchange Online at the centre of the disruption.

A failing inbox does not mean every part of the suite is unavailable. Microsoft's notice shows a mixed picture: core Teams calls and chats are mostly working, while email, calendar information and some Exchange-dependent features remain unreliable. Users should check the specific function they need before cancelling a call or assuming a shared file is out of reach. The incident remains active, and Microsoft has not yet confirmed a final cause.