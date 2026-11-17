Microsoft attributes the global Microsoft 365 outage on November 12 to a July code change and cascading server failures during failover, impacting Exchange Online significantly.

A massive global outage affecting Microsoft 365 services began on Thursday, 12 November, lasting nearly 24 hours until 6.10pm South African time on Friday, 13 November. The disruption, which started at 6.20pm South African time, primarily impacted Exchange Online, the email infrastructure supporting Outlook. Users worldwide experienced inability to access mailboxes and significant delays in email delivery. The South African Revenue Service and the City of Cape Town were among the prominent organizations that experienced service interruptions during this period.

Cause Traced to July Code and Load Testing Gap

A preliminary post-incident report sent by Microsoft to customers identifies the root cause as a faulty code change rolled out in July. This modification was designed specifically for the servers in a networking gateway that sits in front of many Microsoft 365 services. The gateway receives user connections before passing them to services such as Exchange. Under specific load conditions, this change caused tasks inside an internal Windows process to get stuck waiting on one another. This deadlock caused the machines to run out of processing power and memory, leading them to stop responding entirely. The change had passed through Microsoft's staged deployment process from July and operated without impact for more than three months. Microsoft's load testing missed the fault because it focused on weaker hardware with fewer cores. The defect was particularly severe on newer machines with more processor cores. Microsoft confirmed that the defect does not affect other Windows deployments outside this specific gateway environment.

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Automated Failover Systems Spread the Failure

The global scale of the outage was driven by Microsoft's own automated failover systems. At 3.07am on Thursday, Microsoft's systems automatically moved Teams traffic from a second, independent gateway onto the one that also carries Exchange Online. This move was described as a normal part of operations. However, nearly 14% of that gateway's server capacity was already out of action because of an unrelated problem the day before. Microsoft stated this prior issue had no impact on its own systems. The combination of the extra traffic load and the reduced capacity triggered the bug during peak US traffic hours. Isolated server failures had already begun in some regions during the day, and automated fixes were applied. When servers stopped responding, Microsoft's traffic management systems sent users to healthy servers instead. This redirection pushed those healthy servers into the same fault. The report states this caused a cascading failure from server to server as the same amount of load was spread across fewer servers. In less than two hours, the fault had spread across the gateway's servers. At the low point, more than 80% of them were unresponsive.

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Recovery Process and Service Restoration

The gateway is divided into thousands of units grouped into regions, with barriers meant to stop a failure in one spreading to the rest. These barriers did not hold due to a separate issue that the preliminary report does not explain. Servers brought back online were immediately swamped by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again. Microsoft said its automated recovery processes were not designed to restore service from this broad unresponsive state. Because the faulty code was months old, its usual tools for rolling back changes could not quickly undo it. Engineers tried new health checks, restarts, traffic blocking and extra capacity through the night. At 9.20am South African time on Friday, 15 hours after the first alert, Microsoft began applying an update that reverted the faulty change. It took groups of servers out of service, applied the update and restarted them, prioritising regions in or entering business hours. Europe was back to normal by 1.35pm, and webmail worldwide by 4.17pm. Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and the Office apps were able to switch away from the failing gateway, so they partly recovered sooner. Microsoft says Teams chats and meetings worked for most of the outage, though the City of Cape Town reported intermittent Teams connections on Friday. Exchange Online could not switch, for scale reasons.

Financial Impact and Future Service Level Adjustments

The outage has significant implications for Microsoft's Service Level Agreements. The October 2026 version of the agreement pays customers service credits if Exchange Online falls short of set targets. The main availability measure counts downtime as time users cannot send or receive email using Outlook on the web, the browser version of Outlook. Uptime is calculated across the calendar month and all of a customer's users. Below 99.9% uptime, the credit is 25% of the fees for the affected service. Below 99% uptime, it is 50%, and below 95% uptime, it is 100%. In November, 99% allows for just over seven hours of downtime and 95% allows for 36 hours of downtime. Since the outage, Microsoft has added monitoring of how traffic is redirected. It has also put limits on how load is redistributed to avoid a repeat cascade and added capacity. Additionally, Microsoft extended its email delivery window so that messages queued during the outage were delivered rather than bounced back as undeliverable.