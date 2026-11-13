Microsoft Global Outage Disrupts Outlook, Teams, Copilot, SARS and City of Cape Town

A global Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot services, affecting South African businesses and public institutions including SARS and the City of Cape Town.

A global Microsoft outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot services has affected South African businesses, public institutions and workers, with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the City of Cape Town and several companies reporting problems with essential services.

The disruption began on Thursday evening in South African time and continued into Friday, hitting Microsoft's cloud-based services across 74 countries and territories. SARS said its technical teams were engaging directly with Microsoft over the incident, while the City of Cape Town and the Central University of Technology issued notices about potential or actual disruptions to their Microsoft-based services. The extent to which these interruptions have affected customer-facing operations and service delivery was not immediately clear.

Also read Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams and Copilot in 74 countries

Lesaka Technologies and Momentum Group have reportedly experienced problems, while medical scheme Bestmed warned customers that its email communications had been affected, according to MyBroadband. As South Africans logged in for work on Friday morning, local outage-monitoring platform Downdetector recorded a sharp increase in complaints, and many users took to social media to complain about the outage.

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Reports of problems with Outlook, Microsoft's email service, climbed to about 130,000 on outage-tracking website Downdetector shortly after 1pm Eastern Time, which is 18:00 GMT. The disruption affected several Microsoft services, including Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Defender XDR. Microsoft said features relying on its Exchange Online cloud-based service were experiencing degraded performance.

As a result, users struggled to load inboxes, send or receive emails, access calendars or use certain functions across Outlook's web, desktop and mobile applications. While core Teams functions such as video calls, meetings, group chats and standard channel messages remained available, features dependent on Outlook and Exchange Online were disrupted. These included scheduling meetings, sending calendar invitations and accessing calendars. Microsoft also reported problems affecting Copilot Chat, including its ability to retrieve information from work emails, calendars and files.

Global Tech Firms Affected By Microsoft Outage

SharePoint documents remained accessible, although some users experienced problems with recently accessed files. The outage also reportedly affected other technology companies, including AI firms Anthropic and OpenAI, which rely on Microsoft's infrastructure for some of their services. Microsoft initially attributed the disruption to elevated demand on parts of its infrastructure across multiple regions, which it said was contributing to connectivity errors.

The company later said its investigation had found that a core process on affected servers was becoming overwhelmed, causing them to stop responding and reducing available capacity. It also said some servers had become unexpectedly unavailable. In an update posted on X, the company said some servers were unavailable and failing automatic health checks, placing additional pressure on infrastructure that remained operational. Microsoft said it was testing a configuration change to redistribute elevated traffic across parts of its infrastructure.

It was also restarting affected services to restore availability. In an update issued by the tech giant on Friday morning, Microsoft acknowledged that its efforts to improve service availability were not producing the expected results. It said that alternative measures to increase capacity were being identified. We are continuing to pursue all available pathways to restore service, as our actions taken thus far have not provided the anticipated relief, the company said.

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In its latest update, Microsoft reported positive results from efforts to restart affected infrastructure and restore server availability in an isolated manner. The company said it was monitoring infrastructure performance to verify stability before expanding recovery measures more broadly. Microsoft also said it was working to identify the underlying cause of the traffic problems and would provide more detail in a post-incident report once the disruption had been resolved.

Analyst Questions Backup System Effectiveness

Local analyst Arthur Goldstuck, founder of World Wide Worx and author of The Hitchhiker's Guide to AI, believes the problem may lie deep within Microsoft's server infrastructure. He questioned why backup systems have not been able to prevent the failure from spreading across its services and regions. Goldstuck said Microsoft's services rely on powerful servers housed in large data centres around the world, which are intended to provide customers with reliable access to applications such as Outlook and OneDrive.

He suggested that a failure involving the underlying server settings could have triggered a wider disruption across connected systems. But if the basic settings of the servers at the heart of the system fail and that failure rolls onto all the other systems, then it takes down the entire servers, Goldstuck told East Coast Radio. He questioned why backup infrastructure had not been able to take over when problems emerged.

One would expect for there to be backups that allow the servers to kick in immediately when it fails in one place and then comes up again in another place, he said. Somehow, the way they have set up their systems has not allowed for that, and when they have tried to bring back their systems they fail again. So, it is something at the heart of the Microsoft servers that is failing and continuing to fail.

The outage comes after Microsoft experienced another major disruption last month involving its Azure cloud platform, which affected its productivity services and businesses around the world.