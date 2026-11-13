Microsoft global outage hits Outlook, Teams and M365 services as SARS warns taxpayers

A Microsoft service outage that began on Thursday has disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications worldwide, prompting SARS to warn South African taxpayers of possible access problems.

A global Microsoft service outage that began on Thursday has disrupted access to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications, prompting the South African Revenue Service to warn taxpayers of possible access problems.

SARS said its technical teams are engaging directly with Microsoft to address the disruption. Further updates will be communicated as information becomes available, the revenue service said, apologising for the inconvenience and thanking users for their patience. The disruption is linked to Microsoft's Exchange Online infrastructure, which provides the underlying email services used by Outlook. Microsoft's investigation found that a process responsible for establishing secure connections on affected servers was becoming overwhelmed, causing servers to stop processing requests.

Also read Microsoft Outlook Teams Global Outage Disrupts Services For Ten Hours

Microsoft Denies Cyberattack Caused Outage

The company said the problem was compounded by a number of servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable, placing additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. Microsoft has been working to restart affected servers, introduce configuration changes and restore capacity across its network. The company has also been investigating a recent network configuration change that coincided with the beginning of the disruption. Importantly, Microsoft has said it has no indication that malicious activity or a cyberattack caused the outage.

The company has not yet published a final report detailing the root cause. In a series of updates to its status page, Microsoft provided details of frustrated efforts to fix its malfunctioning systems and route user traffic away from affected servers. It said an investigation had found a core process on the affected servers is becoming overwhelmed, which causes the servers to stop responding and contributes to the capacity loss.

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Microsoft said it was trying to pinpoint the underlying cause of the traffic influx, adding that it was not aware of any malicious activity causing the incident. Although Outlook has been among the most visibly affected services, the disruption extends beyond email. Microsoft 365 applications and services that depend on Exchange Online have also experienced problems. These include Outlook, where users may be unable to access inboxes through desktop, mobile or web applications and email delivery may be delayed.

Microsoft Teams core messaging and online meetings have largely remained functional, but calendar access, meeting scheduling and certain connected features may fail. Microsoft 365 Copilot users may experience problems accessing Copilot Chat and retrieving information from work emails, calendars and files. Some SharePoint connected features may be affected, although direct access to files stored in SharePoint remains functional. Certain Microsoft Defender security features, including Safe Links, may experience problems verifying links contained in emails and messages.

Global Users Report Service Disruptions

The extent of the disruption varies depending on which services and features rely on Exchange Online. Users across the world on Friday reported problems with Outlook, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence tool, after the services were unavailable for many during the previous day in the US.

Microsoft is struggling to restore access to its flagship software half a day after the outage began, leaving users unable to access email and chat services in one of the tech giant's most severe disruptions in recent memory. Microsoft's products are among the most widely used software among business, government and educational institutions. The outage attracted about 200 000 reports of user issues on Downdetector and ranks among the company's most significant.

Previous disruptions have rarely lasted more than several hours. Microsoft shares were down 0.4% in extended trading. Users in more than 70 countries reported problems accessing Microsoft's products, according to Downdetector. Services for technologists, including cybersecurity software, file-sharing services and administrator tools, were also disrupted.

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The company sells those products, along with workplace staples like Word and Excel, in a bundle under the M365 brand. Traders in Singapore, Indian brokerages and officials in Tokyo all reported issues with Microsoft services on Friday. Disruption was widespread across Japan's government. The finance ministry said in a statement that it had been unable to receive emails for most of the day.

Government Agencies and Businesses Impacted

Government ministries resorted to pinning up paper notices to inform journalists about daily schedules because of the email outage. Staffers at the Reserve Bank of Australia were also impacted, with Outlook down across departments at the bank, but critical operations running as normal. In New Zealand, immigration officials paused the processing of all visa applications due to the outage. In the US, the outage led Workhorse Group, a US-based truck and bus manufacturer, to postpone its earnings release.

School districts, universities and hospitals were among those warning that communications might be limited. PVH, the apparel conglomerate that owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, announced Thursday in internal company emails and stock exchange filings that it would cut about 4% of its global workforce.

Some of the difficult conversations, scheduled to start in Asia on Friday morning, did not take place because of the outages, leaving employees uncertain of their future at the company, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to describe private matters. PVH did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SARS has not specified whether its own online services, including its eFiling platform, have been affected by the Microsoft disruption.

Its warning specifically concerns possible access problems involving Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications. Taxpayers who rely on affected Microsoft services for communication or accessing work-related information may experience inconvenience while the disruption continues. SARS has indicated that further updates will be communicated as more information becomes available. Microsoft has been working to bring affected servers back online and gradually restore normal traffic.

The company has reported positive results from its efforts to restart affected infrastructure, although service stability and recovery remain ongoing concerns. Users may experience a gradual restoration of services as servers return to operation and applications reconnect. The disruption has highlighted how heavily businesses and government institutions rely on Microsoft's cloud-based services for everyday communication, document management and administrative operations.