Microsoft 365 Global Outage Disrupts Teams and Copilot Services Worldwide

Microsoft 365 suffered a major global outage lasting over 12 hours, disrupting Teams, Copilot, and email services for businesses and governments across South Africa, the US, and Asia.

Microsoft 365 services experienced a severe global outage that persisted for more than 12 hours, severely disrupting communication tools including Microsoft Teams and Copilot for businesses and government agencies worldwide. The technical failure impacted organizations in South Africa, the United States, Australia, Japan, and several financial hubs in Asia, causing significant operational delays across multiple sectors.

Service Disruption Timeline and Local Impact

The disruption began at approximately 8pm South African time on Thursday, which initially spared most local organizations during their standard working hours. However, as the outage continued into Friday, reports surged after 5am when South African users logged on for work. Downdetector South Africa logged 874 reports relating to Microsoft 365 at 7.53am and 744 for Outlook at 7.38am, indicating widespread access issues as the day progressed.

Also read Microsoft Outlook global outage hits 74 countries, disrupts Teams and Copilot

Microsoft blamed server problems for the outage and stated it was not aware of any malicious activity during the incident. In its latest update on Friday, the technology giant said it was seeing signs of stabilization after applying fixes more broadly to achieve a lasting recovery of services. The company acknowledged that users might be unable to access, send, or receive email, with Teams connections remaining intermittent and some users struggling to reach files on OneDrive.

Stakeholder Responses and Government Reactions

Government agencies and public institutions were among the hardest hit by the technical failure. The City of Cape Town warned its users that the disruption might affect access to Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 applications, stating that technical teams were engaging directly with Microsoft. The South African Revenue Service also warned taxpayers that the outage may affect access to Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 applications, though it did not specify whether its eFiling service was impacted.

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Australian Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft believed it was not dealing with a cyberattack, noting that the impact was very much on email systems. Australia's spy agency and federal police were among the organizations caught up in the outage on Friday. In the United States, the House of Representatives said the outage had affected its users and that its engineers were working with Microsoft to restore functionality.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters that the issue was affecting the government's information system infrastructure. The University of Cape Town's ICT services department confirmed that Microsoft had advised users they could have difficulty connecting to multiple Microsoft 365 services. Social media reactions in South Africa were mixed, with some users complaining about the delay while others noted it was Friday and took it in stride.

Global Financial and Corporate Consequences

The outage caused significant problems for trading firms, airlines, and corporations publishing results. In Europe, stock exchange operator Euronext said its listing teams were having problems with email, while British insurer Aviva said it was putting backup plans in place for its earnings calls. Danish shipping company Maersk warned customers of delays to emails and updates, highlighting the cross-border nature of the disruption.

US AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic said they had faced problems with their Microsoft connectors. Indian airlines IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India said their email support services had been affected. The disruption also impacted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers, and investment trust companies. One company went as far as cancelling a bond repurchase transaction, while another Taiwanese financial company resorted to using fax to confirm trades.

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Corporate result announcements were also delayed by the technical issues. Electric truck maker Workhorse Group rescheduled its results, due on Thursday, to 16 November. Swiss luxury goods group Richemont, which also has a JSE listing, briefly delayed its interim results on Friday. These delays illustrate the critical dependency modern corporations have on cloud-based productivity suites for daily operations and financial reporting.

Market Analysis and Recurring Reliability Concerns

Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro, said investors would probably live with the outage for now because few customers can walk away from the Microsoft ecosystem overnight. He expressed concern that if reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider's hands.

Microsoft's 365 services have faced similar disruptions in the past, including an outage in January this year and another in October last year. Last month, Microsoft reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that affected its suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide. This pattern of recurring outages raises questions about the resilience of centralized cloud infrastructure and the potential risks associated with heavy reliance on single vendors for critical business communications.