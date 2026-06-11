Mexico Starts 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign with Dominant Victory Over South Africa

Mexico secured a convincing 2-0 win against South Africa in their opening Group A clash at the Estadio Azteca, marked by goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez and multiple red cards.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in spectacular fashion at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the host nation, Mexico , secured a well-earned 2-0 victory over their Group A opponents, South Africa .

From the first whistle, El Tri demonstrated a level of intensity and tactical superiority that left Bafana Bafana struggling to maintain their shape. The home crowd provided a thunderous backdrop as Mexico sought to make an immediate statement in the tournament.

The pressure nearly paid off in the fifth minute when Raul Jimenez connected with a precise cross from the right flank, sending a powerful volley toward the goal, only to be denied by a brilliant reflex save from South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. However, the deadlock did not last long. In the ninth minute, a catastrophic defensive lapse by South Africa handed Mexico the lead.

Sphephelo Sithole was caught in possession on the edge of his own penalty area, allowing Julian Quinones to pounce. Quinones remained composed and slotted a low drive between the legs of Williams, sending the stadium into a frenzy and giving Mexico a 1-0 lead that they would never relinquish. As the match progressed into the middle stages of the first half, South Africa attempted to find a rhythm and create opportunities of their own.

Their best chance came in the 38th minute when Lyle Foster managed to find space between two Mexican defenders to meet a cross from the left channel. Unfortunately for Bafana Bafana, his header lacked the necessary direction and drifted wide of the target. Mexico, sensing the visitors' fragility, stepped up their attacking intensity.

They came agonizingly close to doubling their advantage twice in quick succession; first, Jimenez was denied by another diving save from Williams, and shortly after, Quinones saw his effort strike the base of the post after a clever clipped shot from the center of the box. Just before the interval, Mbekezile Mbokazi attempted a long-range strike to bring South Africa back into the game, but Raul Rangel made a routine save to ensure the hosts went into the locker room with a narrow lead.

The second half proved to be a chaotic affair, defined as much by disciplinary issues as by footballing skill. The match took a decisive turn early in the period when Sphephelo Sithole committed a clumsy foul on Brian Gutierrez just outside the penalty area. As the last defender, Sithole denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity, leaving referee Wilton Sampaio with no choice but to issue a straight red card.

With South Africa reduced to ten men, Mexico exerted total control over the tempo of the game. The breakthrough for the second goal arrived midway through the half when Roberto Alvarado delivered a perfectly weighted in-swinging cross from the right. Raul Jimenez rose highest in the air to head the ball home, effectively ending the contest and sealing a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

The disciplinary collapse for the visitors continued late in the match when substitute Themba Zwane was shown a red card following a VAR review for a strike to the face of Alvarado. Despite the numerical advantage, Mexico did not push for further goals in the closing stages, perhaps focusing on preserving energy for the grueling tournament ahead.

The game ended on a strange note when Mexico defender Cesar Montes received a red card of his own during injury time, meaning both teams finished the match with depleted squads. This result provides Mexico with a vital three points and a significant psychological boost as they prepare to face the Korea Republic in Zapopan on June 19. For South Africa, the loss serves as a wake-up call regarding their defensive organization and emotional discipline.

They now face a steep climb in Group A as they prepare to travel to Atlanta for a critical encounter against Czechia on June 18. The opening match highlighted the sheer quality of the host nation and the daunting challenge awaiting teams competing in the 2026 edition of the world's most prestigious football tournament





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