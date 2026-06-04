Protesters in Mexico stormed a government building days ahead of the World Cup opener, as President Claudia Sheinbaum insisted she will not fall into the trap of repressing demonstrations.

Mexico protesters storm government building days before World Cup , President Claudia Sheinbaum vows not to repress demonstrations. A breakaway group from the CNTE teachers' union has carried out massive demonstrations ahead of the world's biggest football extravaganza, which kicks off on June 11 at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

Sources from the targeted department said protesters had vandalized a guard booth and shattered windows, while images broadcast on Mexican television showed a small fire at the site. Sheinbaum said she would not fall into the trap of cracking down on protests days before the launch of the tournament, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Protesting teachers toppled towering statues of football players on the capital's main promenade and threatened protests during the World Cup if the government does not respond to their labor demands. Sheinbaum has called for dialogue with the protesters, who are demanding a salary increase and the repeal of a pension law. Her administration has agreed with the CNTE to a nine-percent salary increase - far from the 100 percent raise the dissident educators are demanding.

Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go.

On Monday, police teargassed a group of teachers to keep them from reaching the central Zocalo square where the Fan fest for the 2026 World Cup is under construction. But on Tuesday, authorities did not intervene when the protesters toppled the five-meter-tall statues. The protests are a major concern for the Mexican government ahead of the World Cup, which is expected to attract millions of visitors from around the world





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mexico World Cup Protesters Government Building President Claudia Sheinbaum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana Bafana touch down in Mexico City for the World CupAfter a day’s delay in their departure over visa issues, Hugo Broos’ team have disembarked in Mexico City

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Helman Mkhalele and Mdu Mbatha secure visas to join Bafana Bafana in MexicoA major visa blunder by SAFA delayed Bafana Bafana's World Cup travel to Mexico; assistant coach and security chief were the last to secure papers.

Read more »

South Africa World Cup Squad Arrives in Mexico After Visa Delay, Assistant Coach JoinsSouth Africa's World Cup squad has arrived in Mexico following an embarrassing administrative delay that left many players and staff without visas on their intended departure day. Assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, whose initial visa was denied, has now received his visa and is traveling to join the training camp in Puebla. The team faces co-hosts Mexico in the World Cup opener on June 11 in Mexico City, though they missed a day of preparation and acclimatization to the altitude of Pachuca due to the delay. South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan thanked the US Embassy for their cooperation in resolving the visa issues.

Read more »

Bafana Bafana arrive in Mexico after visa drama ahead of World CupAfter days of unwanted headlines and administrative setbacks, Bafana Bafana can finally turn their attention back to football.

Read more »