Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the World Cup opener at Estadio Azteca, with goals from Quinones and Jimenez and three red cards. The match launched a 48-team tournament co-hosted by the US and Canada, overshadowed by protests, high ticket prices, and visa issues.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in a thrilling opening match of the World Cup at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday, launching the largest edition of the global football tournament.

Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament just nine minutes into the game, and veteran striker Raul Jimenez, at 35 years old, added a second goal with a header. The match was marked by three red cards: two for South Africa and one for Mexico. Sphephelo Sithole was sent off for denying a clear scoring opportunity, Themba Zwane received a red card for striking an opponent, and Mexico's Cesar Montes was dismissed for a late tackle.

The 80,000-seat stadium was packed, and the Azteca made history as the first venue to host matches at three different World Cups. Mexico's coach, Javier Aguirre, acknowledged the nerves of playing in such a major event, saying, "When you are starting out the World Cup, of course your legs will shake. Never in 25 years had anyone had any cramps but three of them had cramps today.

We were in awe when we saw the stadium and they got a little bit of stage fright. But we never suffered.

" This victory kicked off a 48-team tournament that will also be hosted by the United States and Canada, lasting nearly six weeks and culminating in the final in New Jersey on July 19. The opening ceremony featured performances by Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who sang the official tournament song "Dai Dai," followed by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The atmosphere inside the stadium was festive, but outside, dozens of protesters clashed with police.

Groups including teachers, relatives of missing persons, and student activists gathered near the stadium amid heavy police presence. Some protesters broke through barriers and exchanged blows with officers shortly after Mexico scored their first goal. Tens of thousands of fans filled a fan zone in central Mexico City to watch the game, while large crowds from Los Angeles' Mexican community gathered at the Coliseum to view the match on giant screens.

The start of the on-field action provided a welcome distraction for FIFA, which has faced sharp criticism over high ticket prices. Additionally, the immigration crackdown by the Trump administration has led to the denial of entry to a top referee, Iranian team officials, and fans into the United States. On the eve of the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the organization and downplayed visa issues.

He insisted that ticket prices, which have reached over $30,000 in some cases, were appropriate, noting that a small number of $60 tickets were made available to address criticism. Infantino stated, "Our average price which is below 500 dollars is again the lowest of the American sports on average.

" He also dismissed the controversy surrounding Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan, who was refused entry upon arriving in Miami, telling reporters to "chill, relax. " US authorities cited Artan's alleged association with suspected members of terrorist organizations.

However, European football's governing body UEFA announced on Thursday that Artan had been selected to officiate the European Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August. Infantino also framed Iran's participation in the World Cup amid its military conflict with the US as a victory for his organization, saying, "I don't know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances, which we could not influence, Iran could come and play.

" The Iranian team trained in front of journalists at their base camp in Mexico on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo's World Cup squad, which has been affected by an Ebola outbreak, was allowed entry into the United States. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who plays for West Ham in England, said after going through immigration at Houston airport that the team faced "no problems" and left the airport an hour after landing.

Spain, France, and England are among the favorites to win the World Cup, while reigning champions Argentina will rely on their 38-year-old star Lionel Messi to lead them to the final





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