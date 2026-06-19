Mexico Clinch Knockout Spot as Canada Record First Win in World Cup 2026

Mexico became the first team to advance to the Round of 32 after a 1-0 win over South Korea, while Canada secured their maiden World Cup victory in a 6-0 demolition of Qatar. Switzerland also picked up a crucial win in Group B.

Mexico secured their passage to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in Group A action.

The decisive moment arrived through a significant error from South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, whose mishandle allowed Mexico's Luis Romo to score the game's only goal. Despite relentless pressure from South Korea in the second half, Mexico's defense held firm to secure the win. This result, combined with South Africa's 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic earlier in the day, guarantees Mexico will finish top of Group A with one group match remaining.

Finishing first means Mexico will remain in Mexico City for the Round of 32, where they will face a third-placed team from another group. South Korea currently sit second in the group on three points, while both the Czech Republic and South Africa have one point each, leaving the battle for the second qualifying spot wide open.

The outcome also confirmed Canada's dramatic rise as a tournament co-host, moving them to the brink of the last 32 after a dominant 6-0 thrashing of Qatar in Group B. This historic victory marks Canada's first ever win at a World Cup finals, having previously lost all six of their matches at the 1986 and 2022 tournaments. In front of a fervent home crowd at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, which included Prime Minister Mark Carney, Jesse Marsch's side delivered a spectacular performance.

Jonathan David led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba each added one goal, and Qatar's Mohammad Manai scored an own goal to complete the rout. The match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone, who was stretchered off in the 51st minute after a reckless challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo. The initial yellow card shown to Madibo was upgraded to a red card following the severity of the tackle.

Kone, who was given oxygen as he left the field waving to fans, was later confirmed by coach Marsch to be hospitalized with a suspected broken leg, requiring surgery. Marsch expressed the team's shock, stating they could hear the bone snap and that Kone is a core part of the team's heart, making his potential absence a significant loss. In separate Group B action, Switzerland revived their campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium.

Johan Manzambi scored twice, and Ruben Vargas and Granit Xhaka added late goals to secure the three points. This victory gives Switzerland hope of advancing past the last 16 for the first time, while Bosnia, who had stunned Italy in the playoffs to qualify, now face a likely early exit with only one point from two matches.

In Group A, South Africa kept their qualification hopes alive with a late penalty from Teboho Mokoena to earn a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. Michal Sadilek had put the Czechs ahead, but South Africa's equalizer means both teams still have a chance, though they will almost certainly need to win their final group games to progress.

For comprehensive live coverage of every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, fans can tune in to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages. All games are also available for streaming via DStv Stream on supported packages, offering flexibility to follow the tournament from anywhere. The DStv Stream app provides seamless live streaming on the go, ensuring no moment of the action is missed





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico South Korea Canada Qatar Switzerland Bosnia And Herzegovina Group A Group B Knockout Stage Round Of 32 Luis Romo Jonathan David Ismael Kone Injury

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