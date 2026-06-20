Mexico City Weighs Alcohol Restrictions After Massive World Cup Celebrations

Mexico City is considering measures to limit public alcohol sales following a massive celebration of the national soccer team's World Cup victory over South Korea, which drew over 700,000 people and left significant waste. The government plans to curb alcohol consumption through new rules for bars, stores, and street vendors, while also expanding public viewing screens to manage crowds. Similar fan-driven alcohol consumption issues were reported in Boston after Scotland's win.

Mexico City authorities are evaluating new restrictions on alcohol sales in public areas following massive celebrations after Mexico's national soccer team secured a victory over South Korea in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The match, which took place on June 18, 2026, saw more than 700,000 fans gather in the historic center, many donning green Tri jerseys, colorful Lucha Libre masks, and waving flags while singing anthems and blowing vuvuzelas despite rain. The morning after, major streets like Reforma Avenue were strewn with trash, and approximately 40 tons of waste were collected from the area, including trampled yellow cempasuchil flowers.

Government secretary Cesar Cravioto emphasized the administration's duty of care, stating that preventing excessive alcohol consumption is a priority. Proposed measures include asking restaurants and bars to stop customers from taking alcoholic drinks off premises, requesting convenience stores near celebration sites to halt alcohol sales before games, and deploying more personnel to curb street vendor beer sales.

Additionally, seven more large screens will be installed around the city center, adding to the existing twelve, to disperse crowds. The statement echoed a broader hope that fans enjoy the festivities responsibly.

Meanwhile, in Boston, another World Cup host city, Scottish fans, known as the Tartan Army, consumed such large quantities of beer after Scotland's 1-0 win over Haiti that several bars ran out of supplies, highlighting the global scale of fan celebrations and the accompanying challenges for host cities





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Mexico City World Cup Alcohol Restrictions Public Celebrations Fans Soccer Cesar Cravioto Waste Management Boston Tartan Army

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