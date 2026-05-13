Mexico: A football-crazed nation, aiming to build on its storied World Cup tradition.

The 2026 World Cup will be a remarkable event in Mexico, with 13 out of 104 matches taking place on Mexican soil. Mexico won the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, but failed to qualify for the last 16 in Qatar. But their intense passion for the sport, not shared by the United States, offers opportunities for panning out their talent. Also, security measures are believed to be in order.

Hosting World Cup evokes powerful memories for Mexico, and raises expectations: football highlights from memory-laden tournament. In a few months, the final will be held in a New Jersey NFL stadium for the first time in history, but the tournament begins in a footballing treasure where arguably the sport's two greatest ever players - Pele and Diego Maradona - lifted the World Cup.

The Azteca stadium, where Mexico and South Africa will play their first game, was the main scene of the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, and now it's being refurbished for 2026. Both tournaments are considered among the greatest of all time, especially the 1970 tournament won by Pele's Brazil. In this year's 13-match tournament, Mexico will host two group games, with the Czech Republic their other opponents at the Azteca.

The Mexican government plans to deploy 100,000 security personnel to ensure peace and order during the tournament, whereas Canada, the other co-host, is relying less on supporting the United States. El Tri, as the Mexican national team is called, aims to exploit the unique atmosphere by hoping to go deep into the tournament on their two previous stumbling blocks during hosting, in 1970 and 1986





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2026 World Cup Mexican World Cup Azteca Gang Violence Security Concerns El Tri Soccer Tournament Stadium

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