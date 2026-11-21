Investigation reveals Metrowired and Downtown Spares donated R760,000 to the Patriotic Alliance between October and December 2023, shortly before securing major City of Johannesburg contracts worth over R16.5 million.

Investigative findings have established that Woodmead-based ICT firm Metrowired and Downtown Spares each donated R380,000 to the Patriotic Alliance between October and December 2023. These political contributions occurred within a critical four-month window following the appointment of PA deputy president Kenny Kunene to oversee the City of Johannesburg entity responsible for awarding significant municipal contracts to both companies.

Timeline of Donations and Contract Awards

Metrowired Holdings paid the Patriotic Alliance R380,000 during the specified quarter, a total that matched an identical donation from Downtown Spares. The Independent Electoral Commission's party funding disclosure report confirmed these payments, bringing the combined financial support from the two entities to R760,000 for that period. The timing of these donations has drawn scrutiny given the subsequent awarding of municipal work to the donors.

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Kenny Kunene was first appointed as the city's member of the mayoral committee for transport in February 2023. Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda reappointed him to the position on May 5, 2023. Kunene held this political leadership role until July 2025, when he resigned as a councillor and member of the mayoral committee. His tenure directly overlapped with the period when the Metropolitan Trading Company was placed under his portfolio.

Metropolitan Trading Company Oversight

The Metropolitan Trading Company, which operates the city's broadband network, was placed under the transport portfolio by a council resolution in June 2023. This administrative move occurred four months after Kunene was appointed as the city's transport political head. The restructuring of municipal oversight positioned Kunene as the political supervisor of the entity that subsequently engaged Metrowired for major infrastructure projects.

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Following this portfolio allocation, the Metropolitan Trading Company awarded Metrowired a contract valued at R14 million for the IT network of Rea Vaya, the city's bus rapid transit system. Additionally, the entity appointed Metrowired to a three-year panel of service providers and paid the company more than R2.5 million for livestreaming work. These financial engagements totaled over R16.5 million in municipal work for the donor company.

Downtown Spares Social Housing Delays

While Metrowired secured ICT contracts, Downtown Spares won a contract with the Johannesburg Social Housing Company, valued at R48,968,713.20, between July and September 2023. This tender award occurred in the quarter preceding the company's R380,000 political donation. At the time of the tender award, Patriotic Alliance member Anthea Leitch served as the city's mayoral committee member for human settlements, the portfolio overseeing Johannesburg Social Housing Company.

The progress of the Downtown Spares project, which aimed to convert a Booysens building into 40 social housing flats, has faced significant hurdles. Company records indicate that Mario Francis has been the sole member of Downtown Spares CC since the close corporation was registered in August 1997. By June 30 of this year, not one of the 40 flats in the project had been completed, despite the substantial contract value.

Project Delays and Financial Implications

The Johannesburg Social Housing Company handed the site over to the contractor on January 21, 2025, approximately 18 months after the contract was initially awarded. The project completion date has been delayed twice, moving from October 22, 2025, to May 8, 2026, and subsequently to December 10 this year. These shifts in timeline reflect ongoing challenges in the execution of the social housing development.

By June 30 this year, the Johannesburg Social Housing Company had spent R27.86 million on the project, with physical progress recorded at just 45 percent according to its latest performance report. The delays have been attributed to several factors, including retail tenants refusing to vacate the building and taking legal action, late payments by the housing company, and the contractor's slow progress due to a lack of financial capacity to carry out activities while waiting for invoice payments.

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Regulatory Disclosure and Party Funding

The donations made by Metrowired and Downtown Spares were listed in the Independent Electoral Commission's report for the October to December 2023 period. The Electoral Commission noted that payments from Downtown Spares were listed in two amounts of R190,000 on October 27 and November 10, 2023. The commission clarified that these payments were declared toward the party's gala dinner in November 2023, which ordinarily should not have been declared as donations under specific circumstances.

However, the Electoral Commission published the donations because the Patriotic Alliance declared them as such. At the time, the Political Party Funding Act required parties to disclose every donation above R100,000 to the commission. The law also mandated that companies making such donations declare them directly to the commission. This regulatory framework ensures transparency in political financing, even when contributions are linked to social or gala events.

Corporate Governance and Directorship

Company records list Rowen Chetty and Musa Zwelithini Nkosi as directors of Metrowired Holdings, a private company registered in Woodmead in September 2017. The registration of the entity preceded its major financial interactions with the Patriotic Alliance and the City of Johannesburg. The corporate structure and directorship details provide context for the entities involved in both the political donations and the subsequent municipal contracts.

The Metropolitan Trading Company advertised panels for ICT solutions and smart city solutions in the 2024/25 financial year, a period during which Kenny Kunene held the transport portfolio. This ongoing procurement activity raises questions about the continuity of business relationships between the municipal entity and companies that contributed significantly to the ruling party's funding during Kunene's tenure. Authorities have requested comments from both Kunene and a representative of Metrowired regarding these findings.