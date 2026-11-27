The 2027 Metro FM Music Awards have officially launched in Durban, marking the station's 40th anniversary. Entry submissions open on November 27, 2026.

The 2027 Metro FM Music Awards have officially launched at the Oceans Rooftop Apartment in Durban, signaling the start of a major national celebration for South African music. This year's edition is particularly significant as it coincides with Metro FM's 40th anniversary on air. The countdown to the event has commenced, with the official entry period for artists and music industry professionals set to open on November 27, 2026.

Entry Timeline and Submission Details

Artists and industry professionals can begin submitting their entries starting November 27, 2026, via the official Metro FM website. Organisers have not yet disclosed a closing date for submissions, nor have they released the full list of award categories. Stakeholders are advised to monitor the official website for future updates regarding deadlines and specific eligibility criteria. The exact date of the 2027 ceremony, the specific venue, and the confirmed hosts remain unannounced and will likely be revealed through staggered announcements over the coming months.

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Durban Confirmed as Host City

Durban has been confirmed as the host city for the 2027 Metro FM Music Awards, returning the event to eThekwini after it successfully delivered an electrifying celebration last year. Organisers cite the city's rich cultural identity, strong hospitality offerings, and established entertainment scene as key reasons for selecting this location. Hosting the awards provides Durban with a national showcase, driving benefits for tourism, local businesses, and the wider creative economy. Thami Ndlala, a key figure in the event's mission, highlighted the city's vibrant community and deep connection to music as ideal foundations for the festivities.

SABC Partnership and Media Distribution

The build-up to the 2027 Metro FM Music Awards will extend beyond a single evening, utilizing SABC platforms to reach audiences nationally. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC television and made available on the SABC+ streaming service. This multi-platform approach aims to tell the stories behind the music and profile the people shaping the industry. Nada Wotshela, Group Executive for Radio at SABC, emphasized the vision to grow the property throughout the year. The strategy includes radio, television, digital content, and experiential platforms to create multiple touchpoints for fans, artists, and commercial partners.

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Celebrating Four Decades of Music Excellence

The launch of the 2027 awards serves as a milestone for Metro FM, which is entering its fifth decade of broadcasting since its establishment. Established in 2000, the Metro FM Music Awards have evolved alongside the local music industry, recognizing artistic excellence and celebrating musical diversity. Over the years, the platform has honored influential artists while providing emerging talent with a prominent stage. The station's 40th birthday informs the direction of the awards, with a focus on honoring legacy while embracing new sounds and possibilities.

Future Impact on the Music Industry

Nada Wotshela stated that the ambition is to continue growing the property beyond the ceremony itself, creating meaningful opportunities to engage audiences. The event aims to contribute to the development of South Africa's music industry by highlighting creative processes and cultural influences. By showcasing the destination to a national audience, Durban stands to benefit significantly from the increased visibility. The Metro FM Music Awards remain a premier platform for celebrating the country's musical heritage and driving future growth in the creative sector.