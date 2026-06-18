Meta Unveils Expanded Teen Protection Tools at South African Youth Safety Summit

Meta presented new safeguards, parental controls and educational resources at a South African youth online safety summit, underscoring the shared responsibility for protecting teens in digital spaces.

Meta brought together parents, educators, creators, youth advocates and industry stakeholders at a Youth Online Safety Summit held in South Africa to discuss how technology can be a positive force for teens while reducing the burden on busy parents.

The meeting emphasized that safeguarding young people online requires a collaborative effort between technology companies, schools, governments and the youths themselves. Meta used the platform to reveal a range of new features designed to strengthen protection for users under 18 and to give families greater insight and control over their children's digital lives. A key focus of the presentation was the expansion of Teen Accounts.

This product approach automatically places users under 18 into default protective settings that include private accounts, strict messaging controls, sensitive content restrictions, limited interaction with strangers, daily time reminders and overnight sleep mode. Teens under 16 are prevented from disabling these safeguards without a parent's explicit approval. The design aims to surface an environment that feels safe and supportive, enabling young people to connect with friends, learn and discover new opportunities while keeping their privacy at the forefront.

Meta highlighted that the transition from a free-form account to a teen account happens at the moment a user signs up, eliminating a potential point where protective settings could be ignored. In addition to the Teen Accounts features, Meta introduced a suite of parental supervision tools that grant parents more visibility into their teen's online activities.

Parents can now receive notifications when a teen reports content, view the profiles a teen has communicated with, set daily time limits, schedule breaks from the app and better understand the topics a teen is engaging with. Family Center, a new hub within the platform, consolidates these controls and offers expert guidance, educational resources and articles to help parents have productive conversations about social media and online safety.

Meta also continues to invest in digital literacy through initiatives such as the Youth Portal, which helps young people develop responsible online habits. The overarching message from the summit was that online safety is a shared responsibility. Speakers urged that while organisations, governments, and platforms have crucial roles, young people themselves must make informed decisions.

They reminded attendees that South African legislation and constitutional principles provide a strong framework for protecting digital users but that the conversation must extend beyond the summit to homes, schools and communities. By combining technology, parental involvement, education and cross‑sector collaboration, Meta stated it is committed to building a safer online environment for all





ITNewsAfrica / 🏆 27. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meta Youth Summit Online Safety Parental Tools Digital Literacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African farmers critique government handling of foot-and-mouth disease outbreakA farming industry group criticizes the government's response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, calling it a failure and highlighting a lack of proper strategy and leadership. The criticism follows a request for changes in the Government of National Unity's agricultural representation, including the removal of Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen. Farmers express frustration over an email incident they interpreted as dismissive from the minister's chief of staff, reflecting broader issues with government engagement during the crisis.

Read more »

Prominent South African investor joins the board of SpaceXSpaceX has appointed prominent South African-born venture capitalist Roelof Botha to its board of directors.

Read more »

South Africa unveils fortified online booking system to combat syndicatesThe Department of Home Affairs launches upgraded MyHomeAffairsOnline platform with enhanced security, requiring verified profiles linked to ID numbers to prevent abuse of booking slots by syndicates and restore fair access for citizens.

Read more »

South African Revenue Service Unveils Ambitious AI StrategyThe South African Revenue Service (SARS) has revealed an ambitious AI strategy that aims to transform the way ordinary taxpayers interact with the organisation. The strategy includes using AI to handle the bulk of taxpayer interactions and to block impermissible outflows. SARS has already blocked more than R100-million in impermissible outflows using AI, and plans to expand its use to other areas. The 2026 filing season is set to open with auto-assessments from 1 July, with individual filing running from 13 July to 23 October.

Read more »