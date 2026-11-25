Meta smart glasses including Oakley and Ray-Ban models are now on sale in South Africa starting at R8 399. Detailed pricing and availability information for the new Gen 3 devices.

Meta smart glasses officially go on sale in South Africa on Thursday, 26 November. A Meta spokesman confirmed the launch to TechCentral, stating that the devices are priced from R8 399. This release marks the formal introduction of the Gen 3 smart eyewear lineup to the local market.

Official Pricing Structure and Models

The cheapest model available is the Oakley Meta HSTN, priced at R8 399. The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 starts from R8 599, while the Ray-Ban Meta Optics Gen 2 costs from R8 999. The premium Oakley Meta Vanguard model is listed at R10 599 according to the companies' suggested entry pricing.

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International comparisons highlight the cost difference due to taxes. The Gen 3 costs US$449 in the United States, which is about R7 900 at current exchange rates. US prices exclude sales tax, whereas South African prices include VAT. Adding 15 percent to the US price results in approximately R9 100, making the local R8 599 starting price competitive.

Retail Partners and Availability Channels

Shoppers can purchase the devices nationwide at selected EssilorLuxottica optical retail partners. Oakley retail stores also stock the inventory. Online purchases are supported through designated digital channels, though the companies declined to name specific retailers in their official statement.

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Pre-launch listings from retailers like Evetech showed the standard Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer priced around R10 745. These early listings noted that warranty support was handled by the retailer rather than Meta directly. The official launch ensures direct support alignment with the brand's global standards.

Device Specifications and Camera Features

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 comes in Wayfarer, Aviator, and Zena styles to suit different aesthetic preferences. The Oakley Meta HSTN features a 3K camera and holds an IPX4 water resistance rating. This model targets general daily use with reliable multimedia capabilities.

For active users, the Oakley Meta Vanguard includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view. It carries an IP67 rating for superior water and dust resistance. The device integrates directly with Strava and Garmin apps, catering specifically to runners and cyclists.

Prescription Options and Lens Technology

Optical-first Blayzer Optics frames are available for Gen 2 models. Scriber Optics also provides frames for prescription wearers seeking smart features. The companies promise unrestricted prescription options for all compatible models.

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Consumers can choose from Transitions lenses that adjust their tint to ambient light levels. Polarised lenses are available to reduce glare. Blue-light-filter lenses are also offered to protect users during extended screen time. These options ensure the smart glasses meet medical and comfort requirements for various users.