Meta Platforms' WhatsApp Plus subscription now available in South Africa

Meta Platforms has launched its optional paid subscription for WhatsApp in South Africa, offering users additional features and perks for a monthly fee of R28.99. The tier is part of a broader push by Meta to build subscription revenue beyond its core advertising business.

Meta Platforms ' optional paid subscription for its messaging app, WhatsApp, is now available to South Africa n users at R28.99/month, with the first month free. The tier is part of a broader push by Meta to build subscription revenue beyond its core advertising business.

The company announced the global roll-out of consumer 'Plus' subscriptions across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram on 27 May, with head of product Naomi Gleit unveiling the plans. Meta has said it does not intend to charge for messaging or other core WhatsApp features, which remain free.

For R28.99/month, WhatsApp Plus adds six features: exclusive sticker packs, a custom app icon, new themes that recolour messages, icons and backgrounds, exclusive ringtones, enhanced chat lists for organising conversations, and the ability to pin more chats than the three free users are limited to. None of it changes the core messaging experience. The local price is pitched well below the US$2.99 charged in the US (R49.27 at the time of writing).

The in-app screen notes that the R28.99 'may include taxes'. The free first month requires a payment method upfront, and the subscription renews until cancelled. To subscribe, iPhone users tap their profile icon and open the Subscriptions section under Settings; on Android, the option sits under Settings via the three-dot menu on the home screen. The South African rollout is the latest in a series of regional launches, following the introduction of the paid tier in Brazil and India.

The company has not disclosed the number of subscribers to the paid tier in these countries. However, it has stated that the paid tier is 'a small percentage' of the total user base. Meta's move to introduce paid subscriptions is seen as a way to diversify its revenue streams and reduce its dependence on advertising. The company has been under pressure to increase its revenue growth, with investors pushing for greater returns.

The paid subscription model is seen as a way to provide users with additional features and perks, while also generating revenue for the company. The success of the paid tier will depend on user adoption and the value that users place on the additional features. If the paid tier is successful, it could pave the way for further expansion of the paid subscription model to other countries and platforms.

The paid tier is also seen as a way to compete with other messaging apps that offer similar features and perks. For example, Telegram offers a range of features and perks to its users, including the ability to send large files and make video calls. The paid tier is seen as a way to level the playing field and provide users with more options.

The company has also stated that it will continue to invest in the development of its core messaging features, which remain free. The paid tier is seen as a way to provide users with additional features and perks, while also generating revenue for the company. The success of the paid tier will depend on user adoption and the value that users place on the additional features.

If the paid tier is successful, it could pave the way for further expansion of the paid subscription model to other countries and platforms. The paid tier is also seen as a way to compete with other messaging apps that offer similar features and perks.

For example, Telegram offers a range of features and perks to its users, including the ability to send large files and make video calls. The paid tier is seen as a way to level the playing field and provide users with more options. The company has also stated that it will continue to invest in the development of its core messaging features, which remain free.

The paid tier is seen as a way to provide users with additional features and perks, while also generating revenue for the company. The success of the paid tier will depend on user adoption and the value that users place on the additional features. If the paid tier is successful, it could pave the way for further expansion of the paid subscription model to other countries and platforms.

The paid tier is also seen as a way to compete with other messaging apps that offer similar features and perks. For example, Telegram offers a range of features and perks to its users, including the ability to send large files and make video calls. The paid tier is seen as a way to level the playing field and provide users with more options.

The company has also stated that it will continue to invest in the development of its core messaging features, which remain free





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Meta Platforms Whatsapp Whatsapp Plus Subscription South Africa

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