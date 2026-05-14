Meta Introduces Incognito Chat for WhatsApp to Address Data Privacy Concerns

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is rolling out a new 'Incognito Chat' feature to address data privacy concerns. This feature will ensure that conversations remain invisible to anyone, including Meta itself, by leveraging its private processing technology. The move comes as people share sensitive information with AI assistants, despite privacy concerns about how their data could be stored or used by the companies.

Meta , the parent company of WhatsApp, is launching a new ' Incognito Chat ' feature to address data privacy concerns. This feature will ensure that conversations remain invisible to anyone, including Meta itself, by leveraging its private processing technology.

The move comes as people share sensitive information with AI assistants, despite privacy concerns about how their data could be stored or used by the companies. The Incognito Chat is currently text-only, meaning users will not be able to upload images





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Meta Whatsapp Incognito Chat Data Privacy AI Assistants End-To-End Encryption

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