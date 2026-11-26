India's opposition Congress party has sued Meta and the federal government, saying an automated content removal system blocks political posts and images of Rahul Gandhi ahead of state elections. Meta has restricted over 5.4 million posts in the first half of 2026 under India's amended IT rules.

India's main opposition Congress party has sued Meta and the federal government, saying an automated content removal system is blocking political posts and images of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of state elections.

The filing moves a week-long Congress campaign against Meta from the streets to the courtroom. The case highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi's automated takedown mandate. Under it, the Facebook and Instagram parent has restricted more than 5.4 million posts in the first half of 2026, up from about 70,000 in all of 2025.

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Congress Court Filing Details

In a court filing dated November 25 in the Delhi high court, seen by Reuters, Congress youth wing social media head Manu Jain said the rules have become an instrument for the suppression of lawful political expression. Hearings are expected to begin in the coming days. The case leaves Meta's operations in India, its biggest market, caught between a government whose rules strip platforms of legal protection if they fail to comply, and an opposition demanding it push back.

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Meta said it moderates content in India in accordance with the law. Meta declined to comment. India's IT and home ministries, named as co-respondents, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Modi's government has maintained such laws are essential to prevent the proliferation of illegal and harmful content online in a market of more than 1.1 billion internet users.

Congress is urging the court to strike down the mandate for automated takedowns, order Meta to restore the posts, and disclose blocking criteria. India amended its IT rules in February to require large platforms to use technical measures including automated tools to find and block any post exactly identical to content already removed under a court order or a written government notice. Before that, platforms were asked only to endeavour to use such tools.

To comply, Meta has been restricting 100% identical copies of content, at scale and in country, under India's amended IT rules, its transparency report shows. The company said it is still testing and refining the system given the unprecedented nature of this effort. Meta said it is required to automatically restrict content at scale in only a limited number of countries, which it said explains the higher volumes.

Political Content Blocked

Congress argues Meta's system is blocking posts that are not exactly identical copies of content previously ordered removed, including birthday greetings, tributes and a wedding invitation featuring Gandhi. It said no order, notice, reason or even a legal request has been disclosed, the petition said. In one case cited in the petition, a November 8 birthday greeting from a youth wing leader to a colleague, showing the colleague standing beside Gandhi, was blocked on the same day.

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The notice to the user read: We restricted access to this content through an automated system implemented pursuant to legal requirements. India is also one of seven markets, including Brazil and Hong Kong, where Meta does not tell users which government authority sought a restriction, citing legal obligations and regulatory considerations, its transparency report shows. Elsewhere, it does so in most cases.

The automated takedown system distorts the level playing field needed for a free and fair election, especially as party workers rely on Meta's platforms to reach voters ahead of state polls due early next year, the petition said. Facebook and Instagram have 400 million and 515 million users respectively in India, according to research firm DataReportal.

Public Protests And Hoardings

Congress has put up large hoardings in several cities depicting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the traditional uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Modi's party. Congress' youth wing has protested near Meta offices and clashed with police in several cities in recent days. The BJP has accused the protesters of vandalising the offices of private companies.

At a closed-door meeting this week Congress told Meta to push back against first-instance takedown orders, as Elon Musk's X has done, a source told Reuters. X is currently engaged in a legal battle against the government over its content removal system. Meta told Congress at the meeting it is neutral towards all political parties and bound by local laws.