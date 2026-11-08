Meta AI Terms Could Use South African Journalism Without Payment, SANEF Warns

South African editors warn Meta's proposed terms could let its AI services use local news without consent or payment, as the rollout is delayed to 20 November.

South African editors have sounded the alarm over Meta's latest commercial terms, warning that the Facebook owner could use journalism produced by local news organisations to develop its artificial intelligence products without consent, recognition or compensation. The South African National Editors' Forum, known as SANEF, has argued that the proposed wording poses a direct risk to domestic newsrooms.

The warning comes amid growing global resistance to Meta's plans. Courts in Brazil and Norway have already stepped in as publishers fight back against what critics describe as an unprecedented grab for news content. The dispute centres on how a dominant technology platform intends to use articles that newsrooms publish and share through its services.

Also read Wisconsin Police Officer of South African Origin Detained by US Immigration Agents

How Meta's Crawling Terms Would Reach News Content

Meta's proposed terms would allow the company to crawl and collect content from websites linked to businesses that use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. According to the source reporting, that scope includes most news organisations.

SANEF argues that the revised wording still leaves the door open for journalism to be used in the development of generative AI products. In its statement, SANEF said that even on a narrow reading, the terms would allow Meta's AI services to draw on news journalism shared through its platforms, as it is published, to generate answers without recognition or payment.

Advertisement

The objection therefore centres on answers generated from published articles, not only on model training. Under this reading, a newsroom's reporting could feed AI-generated responses while the original publisher receives neither credit nor revenue.

Publisher Groups and Courts Push Back Globally

The World Association of News Publishers, known as WAN-IFRA, has called on Meta to suspend the terms for news publishers and negotiate a fair framework for the use of journalism. That call places the South African dispute within a wider international response.

In Norway, media organisations secured a court order temporarily blocking the policy. Meanwhile, a Brazilian court barred Meta from collecting journalism to train AI systems without authorisation. These rulings show how legal challenges are running alongside public campaigns by publishers.

SANEF described the terms as a warning shot for South African publishers. The organisation argues that the proposal shows how close a dominant technology platform has come to using publishers' work wholesale as a condition of doing business.

Advertisement

What Comes Next for South African Publishers

Meta has delayed the rollout of the terms until 20 November and has promised consultations with publishers. SANEF's position is that these steps do not yet resolve its concerns about the revised wording.

SANEF has called on Meta to withdraw the crawling provision for South African publishers. It has also urged the Competition Commission to closely monitor the rollout of the terms, and renewed calls for government to allow publishers to negotiate collectively with major tech and AI companies.

SANEF said that global normative principles on publisher consent, enforceable opt-outs and fair terms for the use of journalism are urgently needed. For South African newsrooms, the key question before 20 November is whether consultations produce wording that protects consent, recognition and payment.