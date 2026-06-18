Messi's Record, Cape Verde's Shock, and Record Crowds: The World Cup's Opening Round

The 2026 World Cup's first matches featured Lionel Messi edging closer to history, a monumental upset by Cape Verde against Spain, and a new single-day attendance record, while questions arise about Ronaldo's role and refereeing trends.

The first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a compelling mix of veteran brilliance, historic upsets, and record-breaking attendance, setting the stage for a tournament already defying early predictions.

Lionel Messi, approaching his 39th birthday, reminded the world of his enduring class with a remarkable hat-trick against Algeria in Kansas City. His goals-two powerful strikes and a clinical close-range finish-brought him level with Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals. While Messi playfully dismissed the statistic as just a number, the feat further cements his argument as the sport's greatest ever player as he prepares to chase the outright record against Austria.

In stark contrast, his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo endured a difficult start. The 41-year-old, competing in his record sixth World Cup, was largely isolated in Portugal's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston. His 25 touches were a career low for a full major tournament match, and his barren run at World Cups extended to 10 games without a goal, leaving coach Roberto Martinez with a tough decision regarding his selection going forward.

The tournament's defining narrative so far belongs to the underdogs. Cape Verde, a nation of just over 500,000 people making their World Cup debut, produced one of the most stunning results in modern history by shutting out European champions Spain in a goalless draw in Atlanta. Goalkeeper Vozinha, a 40-year-old hero, was overcome with emotion after the match, embodying a nation's pride.

This result served as a direct rebuke to critics of the expanded 48-team format, including UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who had warned of 'completely uninteresting' matches. The shock result also catapulted the Cape Verdean keeper to global fame, with his Instagram following exploding from 50,000 to nearly 13 million-a figure that surpasses icons like NFL star Patrick Mahomes and NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama. Off the pitch, the World Cup is already breaking records.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, host of the recent Super Bowl, was nearly full for the Austria vs. Jordan match, a relatively modest fixture, demonstrating that high ticket prices are not deterring fans. This contributed to a single-day attendance record on Tuesday, with 281,223 spectators passing through turnstiles, surpassing the previous mark from the 1994 World Cup. On the disciplinary front, the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, which saw three red cards, suggested a violent tournament.

However, it appears that Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio's performance has prompted FIFA to advise officials to be more cautious about sending off players, potentially curbing a rash of dismissals. For fans, comprehensive live coverage is available across DStv's suite of packages and via the DStv Stream app, ensuring global audiences can follow every game from anywhere





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