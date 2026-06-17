Messi's Hat-Trick Ties World Cup Goals Record in Argentina's 3-0 Win Over Algeria

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to become the joint all-time top scorer in World Cup history as Argentina opened their title defense with a 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City.

Lionel Messi , the 38-year-old Argentina captain, marked his record-breaking sixth World Cup finals appearance with a historic performance. He scored a brilliant hat-trick in Argentina 's 3-0 victory over Algeria at Kansas City 's Arrowhead Stadium.

This feat, his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, brings his total tournament goals to 16, tying him with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. Messi expressed his joy, calling it a "beautiful moment" to share with his family and teammates. He highlighted the significance of starting the tournament with a win and praised the Argentine fans for their incredible support, noting they once again packed the stadium.

His display reinforces Argentina's ambitions to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Coach Lionel Scaloni praised Messi's enduring ability to inspire and emphasized the team's focus on the next match against Austria to secure their place in the knockout rounds. He also rotated the squad, giving many players game time. The match showcased Messi's razor-sharp finishing and confirmed his status as a decisive player on the grandest stage.

At 38, he continues to defy age and expectation, delivering moments that underline his legacy. His first goal of the tournament came from a precise finish, the second was a clinical strike after a swift counter-attack, and the third capped a superb individual run. The victory puts Argentina in a strong position in Group J. Scaloni's rotation strategy suggests he is managing his squad's fitness for the challenges ahead.

Fans across the region can follow every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match live through various DStv packages, including Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access. Additionally, all matches are available to stream on supported packages via DStv Stream, offering flexible viewing options. The DStv app allows supporters to watch seamlessly on the go, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action





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