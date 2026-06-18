Messi's Emotional Hat-Trick and Haaland's Debut Double Highlight World Cup Action

Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick to lead Argentina to a 3-0 win, revealing personal struggles behind his emotional reaction. Erling Haaland announced his World Cup presence with two goals as Norway beat Iraq 4-1, while Austria marked their return with a 3-1 victory over Jordan.

In a dramatic World Cup showdown, Lionel Messi delivered a stellar performance, scoring a hat-trick to secure a commanding 3-0 victory for Argentina . This milestone, his first World Cup hat-trick, brought Argentine fans to tears of joy, but Messi revealed his own emotional response stemmed from personal challenges unrelated to football.

'Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days,' Messi shared after the match, emphasizing his gratitude toward his teammates and delegation for their unwavering support. Now 39 and playing in a record sixth World Cup, Messi has also equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals.

Meanwhile, Norway's Erling Haaland made an immediate impact in his World Cup debut, netting twice in a 4-1 triumph over Iraq. Haaland opened the scoring in the 29th minute, sliding in to meet a low cross, and doubled his tally after a defensive error led to an own goal. His performance, bringing his international record to 57 goals in 51 matches, signaled a potent threat for the tournament.

Norway's win places them atop Group I, ahead of France who defeated Senegal 3-1 earlier. In another Group J fixture, Austria returned to the World Cup after a 28-year hiatus with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over debutants Jordan. The Austrians relied on a second-half own goal and a stoppage-time penalty to secure the three points in a tense encounter





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