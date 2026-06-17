Messi Equals World Cup Scoring Record with Hat-Trick in Argentina's Win Over Algeria

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to equal Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goal record as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 in a group stage match, also becoming the first player to appear in six World Cups and reaching 200 international caps.

Lionel Messi delivered a legendary performance for Argentina on Tuesday, scoring a hat-trick that not only secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Algeria in their World Cup Group J match but also propelled him to equal Miroslav Klose 's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals.

The match, played in Kansas City before a pro-Argentina crowd, was historic from the outset. At 38 years old, Messi became the first player to appear in six different World Cup tournaments, and this game also marked his 200th international cap, making him only the third male player ever to reach that milestone. The stadium atmosphere was electric, with Argentine fans transforming the venue into a virtual home ground, a display of support that deeply moved Messi.

He opened his account in the 17th minute with a stunning strike from distance that curled away from Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane. After a close-range second goal in the 60th minute, where he pounced on a rebound following a save from Zidane, he completed his historic hat-trick in the 76th minute with a powerful, unstoppable finish after a pass from substitute Nico Gonzalez.

This was Messi's first hat-trick at a World Cup, and his early substitution meant he would have to wait for another opportunity to claim the outright scoring record. His performance was the centerpiece of a dominant display by the defending champions. Rodrigo De Paul's intelligent through ball set up the first goal, and the team's fluid attacking play, orchestrated by their revered number ten, kept Algeria on the back foot for most of the contest.

Although Algeria had moments, including a period leading up to halftime where they tested Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's control was comprehensive. Coach Lionel Scaloni, praising his captain, stated, "I don't have the words to describe Messi. For 20 years, he's had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play.

" The win strengthens Argentina's campaign to become the first nation to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1962. The narrative was punctuated by the overwhelming fan presence, with tens of thousands of blue-and-white clad supporters rallying behind their hero.

Meanwhile, on the global stage, Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to match Messi's record of six World Cup appearances when Portugal plays DR Congo, adding another layer to the ongoing legacy competition between the two iconic players





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Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup Algeria Hat-Trick Miroslav Klose Record Kansas City Lionel Scaloni Cristiano Ronaldo

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