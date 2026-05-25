Mergers and Acquisitions in South Africa: A Shift Towards Targeted Regulation

The Competition Commission of South Africa has increased the financial thresholds for mergers that must be reported to the agency, effective May 1st, 2026. This change aims to allow the commission to target its attention on the bigger mergers that could affect competition, jobs, and small businesses.

The Competition Commission of South Africa has increased the financial thresholds for mergers that must be reported to the agency, effective May 1st, 2026. This change aims to allow the commission to target its attention on the bigger mergers that could affect competition, jobs, and small businesses.

The new thresholds are as follows: the lower notification threshold increases from R600m to R1bn, the target firm threshold rises from R100m to R200m, the higher threshold goes up from R6.6bn to R9.5bn, and the target firm threshold increases from R190m to R280m. These changes are intended to free up capacity for serious mergers to get proper scrutiny and make the system more targeted.

The Competition Commission is responsible for ensuring a conducive economic environment to promote inclusive economic growth, protect workers, and create jobs. The new thresholds are meant to strike a balance between less paperwork for ordinary deals and more focus on risky ones, while protecting the public interest. This change is expected to have a positive impact on the economy and ensure that markets work for everyone





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Competition Commission Mergers And Acquisitions South Africa Business Regulation Economic Growth Job Creation

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