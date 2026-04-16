Mercedes-Benz Unveils First All-Electric C-Class, Redefining Luxury and Driving Experience

Mercedes-Benz has offered a first look at its groundbreaking all-new electric C-Class, set for its official debut in South Korea. The company emphasizes a driver-centric approach, integrating extensive customer feedback to deliver unparalleled luxury, serenity, and dynamic performance. Key highlights include the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, a sanctuary-like interior with enhanced space and premium materials, and a focus on intuitive intelligence and personalization. The vehicle promises a multisensory experience through features like a panoramic glass roof, massage seats, and immersive sound systems, with a commitment to sustainable materials including a vegan-certified interior option.

Mercedes-Benz is poised to revolutionize the premium compact sedan segment with the upcoming debut of its first all-new electric C-Class . Scheduled for a grand unveiling in South Korea on April 20th, this highly anticipated model represents a significant leap forward, building upon years of customer insights and a steadfast commitment to driver-centric design.

The manufacturer asserts that this new C-Class will not merely compete but will actively redefine segment standards, offering an elevated blend of performance, driving dynamics, intuitive intelligence, and personalized experiences that cater to the discerning modern driver. The company is particularly emphasizing the interior, which is envisioned as a sanctuary of unparalleled luxury and refinement, surpassing previous iterations in both spaciousness and material quality. This meticulously crafted cabin is further augmented by a suite of cutting-edge digital technologies, most notably the introduction of the MBUX Hyperscreen as an optional feature, a technological marvel previously reserved for the brand's larger, flagship models. The integration of this expansive display promises to transform the driver's interface into an interactive and intelligent hub. The interior design philosophy centers on creating a multisensory environment designed to envelop occupants in comfort and tranquility. This is achieved through a harmonious combination of elements, including a vast panoramic glass roof that floods the cabin with natural light, creating an airy and open atmosphere. For an added layer of relaxation, the seats will offer a soothing massage function, allowing drivers and passengers to unwind on longer journeys. Complementing these physical comforts, the vehicle will feature a curated selection of soothing sounds, enhancing the overall sense of serenity within the vehicle's confines. Aesthetically, the interior boasts new material innovations, such as the debut of a novel "Softtorino" leather grain. This premium material is distinguished by its unique "Twisted Diamond" pattern design, adding a sophisticated and tactile dimension to the upholstery. For those opting for the sporty AMG Line, further customization options include elegant moccasin stitching on the side bolsters of the seats, offering a subtle yet distinctive sporty accent. In addition to these specialized finishes, three refined standard cabin color palettes are available: a classic deep black, a warm and inviting beech brown, and a stylish ivory beige, catering to a range of personal preferences. The selection of trim elements further underscores the vehicle's premium positioning, with options ranging from natural fibre honeycomb in an elegant white open-pore finish to fine-line birch wood in sophisticated grey or brown hues. Performance enthusiasts will appreciate the availability of AMG carbon fibre trim, adding a touch of motorsport heritage. Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and broader consumer appeal, Mercedes-Benz is also offering a vegan-certified interior option for the new electric C-Class. This ensures that environmentally conscious buyers can enjoy the same level of luxury and craftsmanship without compromising their ethical values. Attention to detail extends to every surface, with metallic accents adorning elements such as the air vents, speaker grilles, door handles, and the controls for the electric seat adjustment. These metallic components are not merely functional but are designed to offer significant ornamental beauty, enhancing the perceived quality and sophistication of the cabin. A notable design innovation for the speaker grilles includes the introduction of a horizontal line graphic, featuring a three-dimensional relief and a striking two-tone finish. When paired with the optional Burmester 3D surround sound system, these speaker grilles are meticulously crafted from high-quality stainless steel, promising an auditory experience that is as immersive as it is visually appealing, further contributing to the vehicle's overall aura of luxury and advanced engineering





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Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicle C-Class Luxury Car MBUX Hyperscreen

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