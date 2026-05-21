Mercedes-AMG Unveils New AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled the new AMG GT 4-door coupé, a high-performance four-door model that likely marks the next generation of the AMG GT 4-door coupé. The new model is available in two variants: the GT 55 and the GT 63.

Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled the new AMG GT 4-door coupé, a high-performance four-door model that likely marks the next generation of the AMG GT 4-door coupé.

The new model is available in two variants: the GT 55 and the GT 63. Both models are equipped with axial flux motors that produce a combined system output of 600kW/1,800Nm in the GT 55 and 860kW/2,000Nm in the GT 63. The powertrain is delivered to the road via an all-wheel drivetrain, and in the AMGFORCE S+ driver's setting, it produces an augmented V8 soundtrack and features simulated gear shifts.

The GT 55 can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8s, while the GT 63 can complete the same sprint in 2.4s. The GT 55 can breach the 200km/h marker 6.2s later, while the GT 63 can achieve this in 6.8s. Both models have a top speed of 300km/h when specified with the driver's package.

The previous GT 63 S 4-door coupé equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.2s, while the GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid can achieve this in 2.9s. The new model is based on the AMG. EA platform and measures 5,094mm in length and 1,959mm in width, making it 40mm longer and 20mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase is also longer, at 3,040mm.

The kerb weight of the EV is 2,460kg, which is an increase of 413kg over the ICE-only GT 63 S 4-door coupé. However, it weighs slightly less than the GT 63 S E Performance PHEV. The new model also features a Formula 1-derived 800V battery that provides an operating range of up to 700km in the GT 55 and 696km in the GT 63.

A 10-80% DC fast charge takes only 11 minutes, with a 10-minute charge at such a facility adding 460km of range





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Mercedes-AMG AMG GT 4-Door Coupé High-Performance Four-Door Model Axial Flux Motors All-Wheel Drivetrain

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