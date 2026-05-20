Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Faster, Longer, and Stronger

A new generation of electric hypercar performance from Mercedes-AMG, featuring three axial flux motors, 770km of driving range, and fast charging capabilities.

Triple-motor performance flagship promises hypercar pace and up to 770km of range. Share current article via Twitter AMG specific grille with vertical slats is offered with optional illumination.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has returned as an all-electric bruiser designed to take the fight to rivals like the Porsche Taycan. As such, the twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine of old has been replaced by three axial flux motors (one up front and two at the rear) paired with a 106kWh battery pack.

In the ‘entry-level’ GT 55 model, this setup is digitally tuned to deliver a peak output of 600kW and 1,800Nm of torque â enough to haul the 2,460kg Teuton from standstill to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds, 200km/h in nine seconds and on to a limited top speed of 300km/h. If this isn fast enough for your liking, you can opt for the full-fat GT 63, which produces 860kW and 2,000Nm of torque.

Here, the 0-100km/h sprint drops to 2.4 seconds, while the 0-200km/h dash is completed in just 6.8 seconds. Make no bones about it: this four-door flyer is one of the quickest series production cars on the planet. Mercedes-AMG says drivers can also expect to maintain high performance levels even after repeated hard use, with limited power throttling when battery and powertrain temperatures begin rising.

This is largely thanks to the inherent thermal efficiency of the axial flux motors, as well as an intelligent cooling system that the carmaker says precisely regulates coolant temperature for each individual battery cell module. This arrangement also pays dividends when it comes to fast charging. Capable of supporting DC charging rates of up to 600kW, the GT 4-Door Coupés 800-volt nickel cobalt manganese aluminium battery can add up to 460km of driving range in just 10 minutes.

Yep, its not just quick in a straight line. On a full charge and with a gentle right foot, Mercedes-AMG claims a driving range of up to 770km (WLTP). While purists will undoubtedly grimace at such fakery, we reckon it beats rolling along in complete silence. Built on the marques latest AMG.

EA platform, the GT 4-Door Coupé boasts an advanced chassis underpinned by multi-link front and rear suspension. This is bolstered by standard AMG Active Ride Control air suspension and semi-active roll stabilisation. The latter sees the vehicles shock absorbers â adjustable in both rebound and compression â equipped with interconnected hydraulic elements that replace conventional anti-roll bars. Mercedes-AMG says this not only reduces body roll but also enables a wider range of AMG drive programmes.

Other go-faster tech includes rear-wheel steering (up to 6º) and an active aero package featuring nine-stage adjustable front louvres, two active aerodynamic elements integrated into the underbody, an active rear air diffuser and a rear spoiler that automatically extends and adjusts its angle of attack depending on vehicle speed. Eat your heart out, F1.

Meanwhile, ample stopping power is provided by a high-performance hydraulic composite brake system that pairs carbon-ceramic brakes on the front axle with steel units at the rear. Customers can shroud them with light-alloy or forged wheels ranging from 19- to 21-inches in diameter. Steadfast mechanical grip â and, oh, youll need it with all that power underfoot â comes courtesy of an AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system that continuously distributes torque between the front and rear axles in real time.

In addition, torque vectoring apportions power individually between the two rear wheels, which Mercedes-AMG says enhances both stability and driving enjoyment. Centre console houses rotary controls that allow drivers to adjust settings such as throttle response, traction and cornering characteristics. Step inside the new GT 4-Door Coupé and the focus shifts from outright performance to a cabin blending sports-car influences with grand-tourer comfort.

The driver-focused cockpit features a curved "seamless glass" display panel integrating a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen angled towards the driver, while an optional passenger display is also available. The cabin features distinctive circular air vents, configurable ambient lighting and a centre console housing three rotary controls that allow drivers to adjust settings such as throttle response, traction and cornering characteristics.

Sport seats come standard, while optional AMG Performance seats add greater lateral support and integrated headrest





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Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Axial Flux Motors Wlte Range Fast Charging Hydraulic Composite Brake System AMG Performance 4Matic+ All-Wheel-Drive System AMG Active Ride Control Air Suspension Seamless Glass Display Panel Configurable Ambient Lighting Optional Passenger Display

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