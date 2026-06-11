The report highlights the rise in mental health conditions among young South Africans and the interaction of mental health with other chronic diseases. It also mentions the need for early intervention and the importance of addressing the root causes of mental health issues.

Mental health support group in South Africa spends R150k per month on suicide helpline . One of the more striking findings in the report is the extent to which mental health conditions interact with other chronic diseases.

Mental health conditions among young South Africans have surged by 80% in a decade, new data shows. According to the HealthTrend2026 report released by Discovery Health, the largest analysis of its kind in South Africa, the prevalence of mental health conditions among members aged 18 to 30 has increased by 80% over the past decade. In 2015, one in twelve young adults was claiming a mental health condition. By 2025, that figure had risen to one in seven.

The report was presented at a media briefing in Johannesburg on 10 June 2026. Depression remains the dominant diagnosis, accounting for 63% of mental health claims across the scheme. Mental health support group in South Africa spends R150k per month on suicide helpline. One of the more striking findings in the report is the degree to which mental health conditions interact with other chronic diseases, dramatically amplifying both healthcare costs and hospitalisation risk.

Members living with a chronic physical condition and a mental health condition face healthcare costs 3.8 times higher than those of a healthy member, and hospitalisation rates 3.5 times higher than those with no chronic condition at all. The report also found that in more than half of the members living with a mental health condition, a separate chronic condition had been diagnosed first.

This suggests that mental illness frequently emerges as a downstream consequence of managing other long-term health challenges. Among those whose first diagnosis was a mental health condition, 78% were younger than 65, compared to 59% of those whose first diagnosis was a physical chronic condition. When pressed on the root causes of rising mental health prevalence among youth, Dr Nematswerani pointed to a constellation of overlapping pressures that are unique to this generation.

The drivers of mental ill health in young people are driven by a lot of stuff happening in the smartphone space, smartphones are keeping you busy, you’re not sleeping enough, you’re comparing yourselves to others. Financial strain is another significant factor, one that intersects with social comparison in particularly harmful ways. Substance use, including alcohol, cannabis, and vaping, was also flagged as a growing concern among younger cohorts.

The report’s broader media materials, released ahead of the event, highlighted that suicide is the third leading cause of death among young South Africans. We cannot sit back and not do something, these are our future leaders





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