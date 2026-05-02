Melville Koppies Unveils Augmented Reality Experience of Ancient Smelter

Discover the past with a new augmented reality experience at Melville Koppies, bringing the site’s 500-year-old smelter to life. Explore the history of iron smelting and early settlements in Johannesburg.

Melville Koppies Nature Reserve and Heritage Site is set to unveil a captivating augmented reality experience starting May 3rd, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the past.

This innovative project, a collaboration between the University of Johannesburg’s Metaverse Research Unit, spearheaded by Izak Potgieter, and the dedicated Friends of Melville Koppies, will allow individuals to witness a detailed 3D reconstruction of the ancient smelter as it functioned approximately 500 years ago. Using simply a smartphone, visitors can overlay this digital recreation onto the actual site, visualizing the process of iron extraction from iron-bearing rocks.

This isn’t merely a technological demonstration; it’s a powerful educational tool designed to connect people with the rich history embedded within the landscape. The smelter represents a significant archaeological find, providing tangible evidence of early ironworking practices in the region. The augmented reality experience is part of a broader initiative to enhance the understanding of Melville Koppies’ historical significance.

Accompanying the digital reconstruction is newly installed signage that reveals the area was once a thriving hub of agricultural settlements dating back to the 1300s. These settlements, inhabited by the ancestors of modern Tswana and Sotho speakers, were not isolated instances but rather part of a widespread network of communities engaged in farming and iron smelting. The signage contextualizes the smelter within this larger historical framework, demonstrating that it was one component of a vibrant and industrious society.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the region’s early history and highlights the ingenuity and resourcefulness of its original inhabitants. The project aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage of the area and to promote responsible stewardship of this valuable historical site. Visitors are encouraged to explore the entire nature reserve, taking advantage of the opportunity to connect with both the natural environment and the stories of those who came before.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new feature, special guided tours will be offered on May 3rd, departing from the Judith Road entrance of Melville Koppies (with parking available at Marks Park) at 08:30 and 09:30. These tours will provide in-depth insights into the smelter’s history, the augmented reality technology, and the broader archaeological context of the site.

Alternatively, visitors are welcome to walk directly to the smelter and experience the augmented reality for themselves, ensuring they bring their smartphones. The reserve gates will close at 11:30, allowing ample time for exploration. Melville Koppies is regularly open every Sunday from 08:00 to 11:30, with an entrance fee of R100 for adults, R50 for those under 18, and free admission for children under five.

Future events include a Mother's Day storytelling session on May 10th at 09:00 and an 8km guided hike on May 31st. Bookings for guided tours can be made by contacting 072 348 0578. Entrance fees directly support the conservation efforts of the dedicated team maintaining this important natural and historical resource. Secure parking is provided at Marks Park, and security personnel are present on the Koppies to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

Further information can be found at www.mk.org.za or by contacting 072 348 0578





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Melville Koppies Augmented Reality Smelter Iron Age History Johannesburg Heritage Site Archaeology

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