Melrose Arch, a prominent mixed-use precinct in Johannesburg, has experienced significant growth and success. The precinct's integrated model, combining business, leisure, and residential spaces, has resulted in a low vacancy rate and strong tenant confidence. The commercial buildings offer modern office environments, and the retail strategy has attracted new brands and repositioned tenants strategically. The hospitality cluster, with four hotels, has contributed to footfall and commercial activity. The long-term vision, operational excellence, and consistent care have resulted in the strong performance of Melrose Arch.

Melrose Arch , a leading mixed-use precinct in Johannesburg , has experienced renewed tenant confidence , consistent hospitality demand , and strategic retail evolution , solidifying its position as a top destination.

The precinct's vacancy rate of 2.9% is significantly lower than the broader Johannesburg market and the lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Its integrated model, combining business, leisure, and residential spaces, has proven successful, with sustained demand for reliable, connected environments. The precinct's commercial buildings, including 37 High Street and 39 Melrose Boulevard, offer modern office environments with high-speed fibre connectivity, advanced building management systems, and secure access control.

The introduction of Arch Collab, a hotel suite office offering, has attracted businesses seeking adaptable workspace solutions. The retail strategy, featuring new brands and strategic repositioning, has resonated with the modern, urban consumer. The precinct's hospitality cluster, with four hotels accommodating over 700 rooms, has contributed to footfall and commercial activity. The long-term vision, operational excellence, and consistent care have resulted in the strong performance of Melrose Arch





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Melrose Arch Johannesburg Mixed-Use Precinct Tenant Confidence Consistent Hospitality Demand Strategic Retail Evolution Leading Mixed-Use Precinct Vacancy Rate Business Addresses Modern Office Environments High-Speed Fibre Connectivity Advanced Building Management Systems Secure Access Control Hotel Suite Office Offering New Brands Strategic Repositioning Retail Mix Curated Mix Of Smaller Boutique Stores Urban Living Street-Facing Retail Experience Footfall Commercial Activity Long-Term Vision Operational Excellence Consistent Care Sustained Demand Reliable Connected Environments Modern Trends Urban Consumer Major Fan Match Viewings Retail Strategy Curated Mix Street-Facing Retail Experience Urban Living Street-Facing Retail Experience Urban Living Street-Facing Retail Experience Urban Living Street-Facing Retail Experience

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Melrose Arch maintains strong commercial momentum in JohannesburgSPONSORED | High occupancy levels, strategic innovation and strong tenant demand signal a confident chapter for the city’s leading mixed-use precinct

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