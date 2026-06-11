Mel Viljoen cuts eNCA interview after disputing theft allegations

Mel Viljoen, a reality TV personality who had been making media appearances appealing for public sympathy after returning to South Africa from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention, cut short a sit-down interview with eNCA after disputing the theft amount on her March 2026 arrest in Boca Raton, Florida. Authorities alleged she and her husband, Peet, had stolen items worth over $10,000.

Reality TV personality Mel Viljoen cut short a sit-down interview with eNCA on Wednesday after senior reporter Silindelo Sebata pressed her on the theft amount on her March 2026 arrest in Boca Raton, Florida.

Authorities alleged she and her husband, Peet, had stolen items worth over $10,000. Viljoen, who had been making media appearances appealing for public sympathy, claimed the questions turned to the theft allegations misrepresented as a softer interview. She told Sebata: 'I don't think this conversation is going anywhere, with respect. You invited me on false pretences.

' Viljoen maintained that the Florida grocery incident stemmed from a bank card payment failure, not theft and insisted she has not been convicted of any crime. The eNCA interview also revisited the couple’s legal disputes with the US owners of the Tammy Taylor nail franchise, which Viljoen dismissed as business fallout. eNCA noted the parallel with US President Donald Trump, who walked out of a Meet the Press interview days earlier





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Mel Viljoen Enca Silindelo Sebata Theft Allegations Bank Card Payment Failure Tammy Taylor Nail Franchise Business Fallout Parallel With US President Donald Trump Walked Out Of A Meet The Press Interview

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