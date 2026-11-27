Meiringspoort remains closed until late 2028 due to severe flood damage. Prince Albert residents face a 300km detour via Klaarstroom and Willowmore, with partial access expected in December 2026.

The scenic Meiringspoort pass in South Africa remains completely closed to all vehicular traffic as repair work on the flood-damaged R341 road continues. The infrastructure project is a long-term endeavor with a scheduled reopening in the latter half of 2028. Local residents in Prince Albert are currently navigating a significant detour to reach larger commercial centers like Oudtshoorn.

Meiringspoort Repair Timeline and Restrictions

The Meiringspoort pass was severely damaged by flooding earlier this year, forcing authorities to bar all traffic through the jagged mountain route. The closure began in March 2026 and has affected every type of road user, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and cyclists. The repair work is extensive and has been designated as a long-term project requiring significant engineering intervention.

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Travelers seeking to use the pass must anticipate a full closure until the second half of 2028. This extended timeline ensures that the tarred road through the magnificent mountains can be properly restored to safe standards. The delay impacts the historic drive that once connected the Karoo regions with the coast.

Detour Routes for Prince Albert Travelers

Prince Albert residents who previously reached Oudtshoorn in one hour and twenty minutes via the direct route now face a drastically increased travel distance. The nearest larger town with major retail stores, such as Woolworths, requires a drive of close to 300 kilometers. The new mandatory route forces drivers to head via Klaarstroom and Willowmore, then proceed toward De Rust.

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This alternative route bypasses the Meiringspoort entirely, taking travelers along the verdant scenic sweep past the Kammanassie and Swartberg ranges. The journey to De Rust involves turning right at the intersection where the original road split toward the pass or left into the town. Drivers leaving areas like Cradock or Nxuba on their return to Cape Town must navigate this longer path.

Partial Single-Lane Access Expected in December

There is a potential relief plan for travelers during the upcoming holiday season, specifically for those moving between the interior and the coast for Christmas. Authorities are considering opening Meiringspoort to single-lane traffic in one direction at a time starting from early December 2026.

This partial reopening has not yet been officially signed off and remains subject to weather conditions and geotechnical assessments. If implemented, traffic would be restricted to one lane, potentially causing delays for up to three-quarters of an hour. The approval process is contingent on the progress of the repair work and safety validations by engineers.

Eccentric Accommodations in De Rust

With the pass closed, De Rust has become a necessary stopover for travelers on Route 62. The town offers unique lodging options, including the recently reopened Hotel De Rust. This establishment, vintage 1953, had been shuttered for thirty years following the death of the original owner, Nic Shamley. His son, Roy Shamley, resided in an upstairs bedroom of the hotel for three decades before passing away in September 2021.

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Bernadette Alberts and her husband Werner, the granddaughter and son-in-law of the original owner, purchased the property five years ago. They are restoring the inn, which features striking art deco signage that contrasts with its Seventies-style interior. The hotel stands in contrast to nearby businesses like the Kabbelrus guesthouse, which is currently closed, and Ronnie's sex shop, which remains open for business on Route 62.

Visitors to the area can still experience the natural beauty of the region while the roadworks proceed. The cliffs of Meiringspoort continue to echo, though only to the workmen currently repairing the infrastructure. The Napier Farmstall and other local landmarks remain points of interest for those making the extended journey through the Karoo landscape.