Meghan Markle Reveals Decade of Online Harassment: ‘I Was the Most Trolled Person in the Entire World’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, opened up about her experiences with relentless online bullying and attacks during a visit to Australia, describing herself as the most trolled person globally and emphasizing the need for resilience and mental health support.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, recently shared deeply personal experiences regarding the intense online harassment she endured for a decade, describing herself as the most trolled person globally.

This revelation occurred during a visit to Australia with Prince Harry, where they engaged with young people at Batyr, an Australian youth mental health charity. Batyr focuses on preventative education and early intervention, working to dismantle stigmas surrounding mental health and encouraging help-seeking behavior among young individuals. During a discussion with the youth at Swinburne University of Technology, Meghan detailed the relentless nature of the bullying and attacks she faced on social media for ten years.

She emphasized the pervasive cruelty within the digital landscape, characterizing it as a billion-dollar industry fueled by negativity to generate clicks. Despite the sustained assault on her well-being, she affirmed her resilience, stating, “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Now, I’m still here.

” She urged the young people to recognize the inherent nature of this industry and to cultivate inner strength to withstand its harmful effects. Meghan also spoke candidly about her own journey to seeking help, admitting she delayed therapy until reaching a point of crisis, describing a moment where she found herself in a fetal position, overwhelmed and recognizing the need for professional support. Prince Harry also contributed to the conversation, highlighting Australia’s pioneering role in banning harmful online content.

He acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding such bans but praised the Australian government’s leadership in taking decisive action. He noted that many other countries have since followed suit, though he expressed regret that the situation had escalated to the point where a ban became necessary. The couple’s visit and open discussion underscore the importance of addressing mental health challenges, particularly in the context of online harassment and the pressures of public life.

The broader context of the news cycle also included updates on South African political matters, such as mounting allegations against Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe, and developments in the world of sports, including analysis of Kaizer Chiefs’ recent performance and commentary from former players. Additionally, there were reports on cultural collaborations, like Bonang Matheba’s partnership with Thebe Magugu, and a study highlighting South Africa’s strong sense of national identity and homesickness among its citizens abroad.

These diverse stories paint a picture of a world grappling with complex issues ranging from mental well-being and online safety to political accountability and cultural pride





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Online Harassment Mental Health Australia Batyr Social Media Bullying Trolling Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emotional Stones announces Man City exit after golden decadeJohn Stones said he had lived 'all my dreams out' as he announced on Tuesday he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 trophy-laden years at the Etihad.

Read more »

John Stones to Leave Manchester City After Decade of SuccessDefender John Stones has announced he will depart Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing an end to a hugely successful ten-year spell at the club. He has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies.

Read more »

AG concerns about Ekurhuleni and Tshwane finances — warns of environment ‘prone to abuse’Audit reveals systemic failures in supply chain processes and legislative compliance

Read more »

Lisa Kudrow reveals ‘Friends’ cast earns $20m in annual residuals 22 years after the show endedThe final episode of 'Friends' aired in 2004, but the cast is still making bank 22 years on.

Read more »

Tshwane officials in Rooiwal saga approached city for settlement: SIUInvestigation reveals fraudulent bids, under-declared income and non-compliance by contractors

Read more »

Zozibini Tunzi graces the cover of SMag’s ‘Beauty’ issueThe stylish Top Billing presenter reveals her beauty secrets

Read more »