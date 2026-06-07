Gospel singer and pastor Thinah Zungu says he will not apologise again after an intimate scene from the e.tv telenovela Mother of All resurfaced online. The clip, originally filmed in 2021, has circulated on social media this week, sparking renewed backlash. Zungu addressed the backlash during a Facebook Live session. He said he had already apologised when the episode first aired and would not apologise again. In direct translation, he said: ‘It’s an old scene, I apologised, and it passed… I am tired of apologising.’ WATCH: ‘I finally rang the bell’: Comedian Sabelo Gumede celebrates completing chemotherapy treatment Zungu said the scene was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic and that he discussed it with his wife before taking the role. ‘It was during Covid-19 where one was looking at all the opportunities that he can get to survive and all. I looked at the character, and it was allowing me to do whatever. I discussed it with my wife, and the money was making sense for us to live, which was part of the job, and the part was not a problem at the time, so we agreed, and it happened in a professional way,’ he said. Meet the cast of e.tv’s new golden hour dramas ‘eGagasini: Waves of Change’ and ‘The Four of Us’

Meet the cast of e.tv ’s new golden hour dramas ‘eGagasini: Waves of Change’ and ‘The Four of Us’ Gospel singer and pastor Thinah Zungu says he will not apologise again after an intimate scene from the e.tv telenovela Mother of All resurfaced online .

The clip, originally filmed in 2021, has circulated on social media this week, sparking renewed backlash. Zungu addressed the backlash during a Facebook Live session. He said he had already apologised when the episode first aired and would not apologise again. In direct translation, he said: ‘It’s an old scene, I apologised, and it passed… I am tired of apologising.

’ WATCH: ‘I finally rang the bell’: Comedian Sabelo Gumede celebrates completing chemotherapy treatment Zungu said the scene was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic and that he discussed it with his wife before taking the role.

‘It was during Covid-19 where one was looking at all the opportunities that he can get to survive and all. I looked at the character, and it was allowing me to do whatever. I discussed it with my wife, and the money was making sense for us to live, which was part of the job, and the part was not a problem at the time, so we agreed, and it happened in a professional way,’ he said.

Meet the cast of e.tv’s new golden hour dramas ‘eGagasini: Waves of Change’ and ‘The Four of Us





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E.Tv Golden Hour Dramas Egagasini: Waves Of Change The Four Of Us Thinah Zungu Intimate Scene Mother Of All Resurfaced Online Backlash Facebook Live Session Covid-19 Pandemic Opportunities That He Can Get To Survive Money Was Making Sense For Us To Live Professional Way

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