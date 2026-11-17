Naledi Khumalo, 19, has been elected as ward 38 councillor in Madibeng local municipality, North West, making her one of the youngest councillors in the recent local government elections. She has pledged to prioritise youth development, water, electricity and informal settlement formalisation.

Naledi Khumalo, 19, has become the youngest councillor elected in South Africa's recent local government elections. She will represent ward 38 in Madibeng local municipality, covering Letlhabile in the North West, and has promised to take the concerns of young people to the council chamber.

The newly elected EFF councillor believes the failure to meaningfully address young people's concerns is among the reasons many have become disconnected from politics. She said she has a task to make things right for the youth as she is going to be their voice. In Madibeng, opportunities are scarce, and what the youth are interested in does not get enough support from the municipality, she said.

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Khumalo Calls For Skills Development

Khumalo said local sporting teams, including football and netball clubs, often lack resources and exposure to opportunities beyond their immediate communities. She also believes skills development programmes need to respond better to the interests and economic realities of young people. When a skills programme is brought to the area, it is often agriculture-related, which does not speak to the interests of all youth, she said.

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They need more skills in mining because we have mines surrounding us, but most of the people employed are taken from elsewhere, not necessarily from the host community, she said. When you apply for opportunities, they demand experience. Khumalo is the second-youngest councillor to be deployed by the EFF in the North West in the past decade.

Before her, there was Justice Matuma Dabampe, who joined the party's candidates during the 2016 local government elections, when the EFF first contested the polls. Dabampe became the party's youngest candidate and its only councillor in Lekwa-Teemane local municipality. According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Khumalo and the DA's Edrich Francois Van Onselen were the youngest councillors in this year's election as they are both 19.

Community Trusts Young Councillor Despite Age

Khumalo said she is happy her community has trusted her with their votes as a councillor regardless of her age. She was hopeful her people would support her because they were visible on the ground and took their issues seriously and brought solutions. She pointed to water shortages as one example, saying her mother had secured a borehole at their home to help deal with supply challenges, while the party had helped drill a borehole for the community.

These sources had become important alternatives when water stopped flowing from residents' taps, which she said happened frequently. Her interest in politics began in 2021, when she was only 14 and helping her mother, Magdeline Ditshunga Morepedi, campaign for a councillor position in the same ward. I was part of her team, she said. As a single mother and as her only child, our bond is strong, and she is someone I look up to.

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Prioritising Water And Electricity Issues

Growing close to her has aligned our interests in politics. Beyond youth development, Khumalo said water, electricity and the formalisation of informal settlements were among the issues she intended to prioritise. She described water shortages as one of the biggest challenges facing her community, recalling a period when residents went without water for two weeks. As far as electricity is concerned, we are constantly on load reduction, she said.

In politics, you always have to keep people's interests at the forefront of things. Before her election, Khumalo was involved in the Letlhabile unemployment council, where she worked with others to help unemployed young people in the township access employment opportunities. She was also upgrading her matric marks to improve her chances of gaining university admission, with plans to study political science in 2027. She believes furthering her education will strengthen her political ambitions, which extend beyond the municipal council.

My studies, I believe, will better place me in my future in politics, as I see myself as a provincial co-ordinator of the EFF because we need to develop a strong ground for youth, she said. A lot of young people do not like involving themselves in politics, and they need people like me to encourage them, she said.