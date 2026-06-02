MDS Strengthens KZN Footprint with Ricoh Partner-Led Model

MDS Strategic Office Solutions has strengthened its position in the KwaZulu-Natal market by acquiring Ricoh South Africa's KZN business operations. The company operates exclusively with Ricoh hardware and software solutions and serves customers across a broad provincial footprint.

MDS Strategic Office Solutions, a regional office technology provider in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has strengthened its position in the market by acquiring Ricoh South Africa 's KZN business operations.

The move brings together two well-established operations in the province and supports the company's next phase of growth. The company, led by Managing Director David Minnaar, operates exclusively with Ricoh hardware and software solutions and serves customers across a broad provincial footprint. The business employs 37 staff in the region and focuses on customers with significant print and document management requirements. Minnaar says the company's strength lies in its service culture, operational depth, and long-term customer relationships.

The company's focus is on expanding its footprint while ensuring continuity and confidence across the combined client base. Education remains one of the clearest growth opportunities for the company, as it already has a strong presence in schools and sees further potential as more private tertiary institutions and university-type campuses emerge in KwaZulu-Natal. The company also plans to deepen its presence in the sectors where it already has traction while continuing to build its standing in KwaZulu-Natal's office technology market.

Ricoh, a global integrator in workplace transformation, has supported customers' value creation by offering workplace services and solutions that empower organisations to work smarter through advanced technologies. Ricoh operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. The company had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen in the financial year ended March 2026





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MDS Strategic Office Solutions Ricoh South Africa Kwazulu-Natal Office Technology Provider Print And Document Management

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