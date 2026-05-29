McMillan Confident Munster Can Upset Bulls in URC Quarter-Final

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan believes his side can beat the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, citing recent close results and strong preparation. The quarter-final promises a fierce contest.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has expressed confidence that his side can overcome the Vodacom Bulls when they meet in Saturday's United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The Irish province, known for their resilience and tactical discipline, are determined to upset the South African powerhouse on their home ground. McMillan drew on recent history to bolster his team's belief, recalling that Munster narrowly lost 34-31 on their last visit to Loftus and secured a memorable 27-22 victory there during the 2023-24 season. Those performances, he argued, show that his team can compete with the Bulls on any given day.

"It was a game we walked away from knowing that if we were slightly better, we may have been in a position to win it," McMillan said of the narrow defeat. "It won't be easy going over there, but it is a place the team enjoyed visiting. " The coach's words reflect a growing optimism within the Munster camp as they prepare for the high-stakes knockout clash.

Munster arrive in South Africa on the back of intense preparation, with training sessions designed to sharpen their execution and build mental fortitude. McMillan noted that the team has benefited from time on the training paddock.

"There is an excitement coming into finals week," he said. "We had good training sessions last week and this week. We got a lot out of those three days, and we can go there and just fine-tune.

" The squad have been working on set-piece accuracy, defensive structures, and attack patterns to counter the Bulls' physicality and speed. Key players such as Jack Crowley, Peter O'Mahony, and Tadhg Beirne are expected to play pivotal roles, bringing experience and leadership to the field. The Bulls, meanwhile, are formidable at home, boasting a powerful forward pack and a dangerous backline led by players like Kurt-Lee Arendse and Johan Goosen.

However, Munster's ability to adapt to the high altitude and hostile crowd at Loftus Versfeld will be tested. In his analysis of knockout rugby, McMillan emphasized the importance of composure during critical moments.

"All you can do is prepare to the best of your ability, and then it will come down to a few key moments over the weekend," he said. "As long as we are on the right side of those moments, we will give ourselves a good chance. " The quarter-final represents a pivotal opportunity for Munster to progress in the URC playoffs, with the winner set to face either Leinster or Glasgow Warriors in the semi-finals.

For the Bulls, a win would keep their title hopes alive on home soil. Munster's supporters will be watching eagerly as their team seeks to replicate the heroics of last season's victory at Loftus. With McMillan's calm leadership and the players' determination, the Irish side hope to turn recent near-misses into a triumphant result. The match promises to be a physical and tactical battle, with both teams aware that any lapse could end their season.

Munster are ready to embrace the challenge and prove that they belong among the URC elite





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