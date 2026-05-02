Mchunu's Heroic Performance Fuels Springbok Jersey Claims

Stormers prop Ntuthuko Mchunu scored two tries despite an injury to lead his team to victory and strengthen his case for a starting spot in the Springboks squad, attracting interest from overseas clubs.

Ntuthuko Mchunu , the Stormers loosehead prop, delivered a remarkable performance in his side’s crucial United Rugby Championship ( URC ) victory over the Glasgow Warriors, despite sustaining an early shoulder injury.

Playing in the final home game of the season in Cape Town, Mchunu not only persevered through the pain but also scored two tries, significantly contributing to the Stormers’ dominant 48-12 win and propelling them to the top of the URC table. This display adds further weight to his growing claim for a starting position in the Springboks’ front row, presenting a compelling selection dilemma for coach Jacques Nienaber as the Nations Championship approaches.

Just months prior, the Springboks faced a shortage of options at loosehead prop during their November Test series in Europe, even resorting to deploying tighthead specialist Zachary Porthen in the No. 1 jersey against Wales. This temporary solution highlighted a need for greater depth in that position, a need that Mchunu is now actively addressing.

His consistent and impactful performances for the Stormers, both in the URC and the Champions Cup, have demonstrated his readiness to step up to the international stage. While Ox Nché currently holds the incumbent position, his effectiveness as an impact replacement for the Sharks opens up the possibility of utilizing him as part of a powerful ‘Bomb Squad’ strategy. This scenario would position Mchunu as the ideal starting loosehead, leveraging his strengths in open play and his solid scrummaging technique.

The competition for the No. 1 jersey is now fierce, with Gerhard Steenekamp also in the mix, but Mchunu’s recent form has undoubtedly placed him firmly in contention. The Springbok coaching staff will need to carefully evaluate the strengths of each player to determine the optimal combination for the upcoming challenges. Stormers Director of Rugby, John Dobson, has been effusive in his praise for Mchunu, highlighting the transformative impact the player has had since joining the Cape Town-based franchise.

Mchunu sought a move from the Sharks to secure more consistent playing time, having found himself behind Nché in the pecking order. This change of scenery has clearly revitalized his game, allowing him to flourish and showcase his full potential. Dobson emphasized Mchunu’s well-rounded skillset, noting his strong general play and seamless integration into the Stormers’ team dynamic. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by Brok Harris in fostering a strong scrum culture within the team.

However, Dobson also cautioned that Mchunu’s impressive performances have attracted attention from overseas clubs, making it a priority for the Stormers to retain his services. The club is actively working to ward off this external interest and ensure that Mchunu continues to contribute to their URC title aspirations. Dobson specifically pointed to Mchunu’s outstanding ball-carrying ability as a key attribute that has caught the eye of international scouts.

As Mchunu continues to excel, both for the Stormers and potentially for the Springboks, his future in Cape Town remains a subject of ongoing negotiation and strategic planning





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Ntuthuko Mchunu Stormers Springboks URC Rugby Ox Nché Jacques Nienaber John Dobson

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