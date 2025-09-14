Mchunu Maintains Innocence Amidst Allegations of Political Interference in Police Operations

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu vehemently denies allegations of political interference in police operations, vowing to clear his name through an upcoming judicial commission. President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on leave after his provincial police commissioner implicated him in claims of corruption and organized crime.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has steadfastly maintained his innocence amidst explosive allegations levied against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi . Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya of political interference in police operations during a July media briefing.

These allegations prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Mchunu on immediate “leave of absence,” characterizing Mchunu's supposed links to organized crime as an “illusion of reform.” Despite the allegations, Mchunu remains resolute, expressing his eagerness to clear his name through the impending judicial commission.Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress's (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg on Sunday, the party's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, emphasized the ANC's stance of upholding the rule of law. Bhengu-Motsiri stated that the ANC demands the full force of the law to be applied to any individual, regardless of their political or social standing.She confirmed that the ANC fully supports President Ramaphosa's decision to establish the judicial commission and expects any ANC members subpoenaed or invited to appear before it to cooperate fully. Bhengu-Motsiri expressed confidence in the ANC's integrity commission to address the matter at a party level, emphasizing their diligent approach to cases that potentially tarnish the ANC's reputation. She highlighted that the commission's processes are typically confidential until a decision is reached, and the commission will report its findings to the NEC in due course. Addressing the nation in July, Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a judicial commission chaired by Mbuyiseli Madlanga to thoroughly investigate the allegations, which he deemed as undermining the constitution and threatening national security. The president faced a delicate decision in choosing to place Mchunu on special leave instead of outright dismissal, navigating public speculation about Mchunu's fate. Ramaphosa's action followed Mkhwanazi's claims of Mchunu's interference in police investigations and allegations of a syndicate operating in Gauteng involving a drug cartel, politicians, and police officials. The matter has attracted further contention, with former President Jacob Zuma and the MK party challenging Ramaphosa's decision. They criticize Ramaphosa's decision to place Mchunu on special leave instead of firing him and the establishment of another commission of inquiry. They also seek to have the commission of inquiry's establishment declared invalid, null, void, unconstitutional, and set aside. This legal challenge follows their recent loss in the Constitutional Court, where the apex court ruled that the application lacked jurisdiction regarding the matter against Ramaphosa. Zuma subsequently took the case to the high court





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senzo Mchunu Police Minister Political Interference South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Judicial Commission Corruption

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DA in the Western Cape wants municipal police to be given green light to probe crimeGang-related shootings in the Western Cape have left more than 800 people dead in the past year.

Read more »

Scuffles with police as 100 000 anti-immigration protesters march in London - SABC NewsThe police appeared to be taken by surprise by the size of the turnout

Read more »

Suspect shot dead in high-speed chase with police in Eastern CapeA 39-year-old suspect has been shot dead in a high-speed chase with police in the Eastern Cape on Friday during September.

Read more »

Mchunu ready to clear name as ANC calls for ‘might of law to be served’Senzo Mchunu has maintained his innocence, saying he is ready to clear his name following an explosive allegations

Read more »

Griffin maintains PGA Procore lead with Koivun, Scheffler chasingBen Griffin, warming up for his Ryder Cup debut, fired a two-under par 70 on Saturday to stay atop the leaderboard at the PGA Procore Championship.

Read more »

From KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s bombshell to the Madlanga Commission: A timeline of the police crisisKwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi broke rank, when he stood before cameras on 6 July and delivered what many are calling the most damning indictment of corruption within the country's criminal justice system in recent years.

Read more »