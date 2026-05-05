Mchunu Focused on URC Playoffs Despite Springbok Buzz

Stormers prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is maintaining impressive form with four tries in his last three games, aiming to secure a playoff spot in the URC and potentially earn Springbok selection. He discusses his development, positional switch, and commitment to improvement.

Ntuthuko Mchunu , the Stormers loosehead prop, is experiencing a surge in form and recognition as the Vodacom URC playoffs approach. His recent performances have been particularly noteworthy, highlighted by an impressive try-scoring record of four tries in his last three matches.

A significant contribution came during the Stormers’ dominant 48-12 victory over the Glasgow Warriors at Cape Town Stadium, where Mchunu secured a brace of tries. Since joining the Stormers from the Sharks this season, he has quickly established himself as a key player, demonstrating both powerful scrummaging ability and dynamic ball-carrying skills. The team now prepares for a challenging away fixture against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night, a crucial match in the context of the URC playoffs.

Mchunu emphasizes the importance of continually refining his ball-carrying prowess, viewing it as a key strength and a potential game-changing asset. He is committed to ongoing improvement, striving to elevate his performance with each match he plays. The demanding standards set by the Stormers coaching staff since pre-season have been instrumental in his development, consistently pushing him to reach his full potential.

He acknowledges the challenging environment fostered by the coaches, but appreciates their commitment to maintaining a high level of performance. Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani has expressed his enthusiasm regarding Mchunu’s move to Cape Town, highlighting the positive impact he has had on the team. Hlungwani actively challenges Mchunu, and appreciates his willingness to embrace those challenges and strive for further improvement. He believes that Mchunu has significant untapped potential and anticipates continued growth in his game.

Despite the growing national attention surrounding his impressive form, Mchunu remains focused on the immediate task at hand: performing consistently well for the Stormers. He understands that selection for higher honors, such as the Springboks, is a consequence of sustained excellence, and he is dedicated to maximizing his contributions to the team. Mchunu’s journey to becoming a front-row prop was unconventional, beginning as a loose forward.

In 2019, his then-U21 coach, Sean Everitt, suggested a positional switch, recognizing Mchunu’s potential as a prop. Initially skeptical, Mchunu eventually accepted the challenge, acknowledging Everitt’s belief that he could excel in the front row. The transition was difficult, requiring a significant adjustment in conditioning and skillset, but Mchunu gradually gained confidence and embraced his new role.

This newfound confidence is now evident in his on-field play, exemplified by a clever interplay with tighthead Neethling Fouché against Glasgow that resulted in the opening score. The successful execution of this move demonstrates Mchunu’s growing understanding of the intricacies of front-row play and his ability to contribute to the team’s attacking strategy. Mchunu’s story is one of adaptability and perseverance, showcasing his willingness to embrace change and overcome challenges.

His dedication to continuous improvement, coupled with the support of his coaches and teammates, has propelled him to the forefront of South African rugby. The upcoming match against Ulster presents a significant test for both Mchunu and the Stormers, as they aim to secure a favorable position in the URC playoffs. Mchunu’s ability to maintain his current form and contribute effectively in both the scrum and open play will be crucial to the team’s success.

He remains grounded and focused, prioritizing the collective goals of the Stormers and striving to deliver consistent performances that will ultimately benefit the team. His commitment to hard work and his unwavering belief in his own potential are key factors driving his remarkable progress





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Ntuthuko Mchunu Stormers URC Vodacom URC Springboks Rugby Ulster Cape Town Stadium Rito Hlungwani Sean Everitt

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