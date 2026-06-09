Mchunu asserts sincere apology to Malema as new charges bring legal battle to court in June

Ngizwe Mchunu says his apology to EFF leader Julius Malema was genuine and dismisses the additional charges filed against him, while legal experts warn he is on thin ice after a contempt ruling. The case returns to court on June 17.

Ngizwe Mchunu has publicly maintained that his apology to Julius Malema , the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters , was genuine and heartfelt. The South African politician says he has no objection to the new set of charges that were lodged by Malema after their earlier dispute escalated in court.

Mchunu insists that his style of apologising should not be taken as a sign of insincerity. He explained that his cultural background influences the way he expresses himself, especially when he is under pressure. According to Mchunu, the upcoming hearing on June 17 will provide the court with an opportunity to consider the full context of his statements and that he is confident the judge will rule in his favour.

The controversy dates back to an incident in April when Mchunu made a series of remarks outside the Union Buildings. In those comments he accused the EFF leader of protecting undocumented migrants and of receiving large sums of money from alleged Nigerian drug cartels. The allegations quickly went viral on social media and prompted a swift legal response from Malema.

The court initially found Mchunu guilty of contempt of court for refusing to comply with earlier orders, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Since then Malema has filed additional charges, alleging that Mchunu's earlier apology was merely a façade and that the politician continues to spread false and damaging claims. Legal commentator Melusi Xulu has warned that Mchunu is walking a very narrow path legally.

Xulu pointed out that the High Court in Pretoria has already demonstrated a low tolerance for contempt and for repeated defiance of court directives. The analyst cautioned that any further refusal to abide by judicial orders could result in harsher penalties, including possible detention. Despite these warnings, Mchunu has reiterated that he does not see the extra charges as a problem, describing them as a misunderstanding of his intent.

He added that his cultural expression should not be mistaken for a lack of remorse and that he hopes the court will recognise the sincerity of his apology. The case remains a focal point in the broader political debate surrounding freedom of speech, accountability of public figures, and the role of cultural norms in South African political discourse





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ngizwe Mchunu Julius Malema Economic Freedom Fighters Contempt Of Court South African Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

R43 Million Lotto and Lotto Plus Jackpot Set for 10 June 2026 under SizekhayaThe Wednesday 10 June 2026 Lotto and Lotto Plus draw will offer a R43 million prize pool, up R5 million after a weekend without winners, as the new operator Sizekhaya doubles ticket costs and introduces revised rules.

Read more »

'My posts were wrongful and unlawful': Musa Khawula apologises to Julius Malema and his wifeKhawula had previously refused to apologise to the couple.

Read more »

Court-ordered apology from blogger Musa Khawula to Julius Malema for false infidelity claimsMusa Khawula publicly apologized to Julius Malema and his wife after a Johannesburg High Court ordered him to do so for publishing false and defamatory social media posts alleging marital infidelity. The court also sentenced him to suspended imprisonment for contempt of a previous order.

Read more »

South Africa Weather Forecast: Varied Conditions Expected Across All Nine Provinces on Monday, 8 June 2026A detailed forecast for South Africa's nine provinces on Monday, 8 June 2026, predicts partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers in several regions, morning fog in the east, and varying coastal winds. The report provides a comprehensive weather outlook for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

Read more »